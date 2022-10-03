An ax-wielding man wreaked havoc inside a New York City McDonald's on Friday, smashing a glass fixture and slicing up other pieces of furniture. The alleged cause of his ire: a woman rejected his advances, sending the reportedly drunk man into a tailspin. The assailant, identified by The New York Post as 31-year-old Michael Palacios, eventually left the restaurant on his bicycle, but he was quickly apprehended. He was charged with criminal mischief, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and three counts of menacing, the outlet said. After the Post contacted Palacios, the report said, he at first refused to speak, though he eventually began boasting about the number of views the incident had racked up online.@CrimeInNYC NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem. He didn’t hurt anybody, but could have been ugly ! pic.twitter.com/I6WvqROuGR— Shakes Mcgoo (@McgooShakes) September 17, 2022 Read it at New York Post

