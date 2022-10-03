Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Alleged NY Hotel Shooter Faced Gun, Drug Charges — And Was Key Suspect in Aug. Murder
Well before he ever allegedly began shooting up the lobby of a New York hotel, the alleged gunman who left a Marist College student's father dead was a wanted man. In a troubling twist in the case, the suspected killer in the Poughkeepsie Marriot Courtyard shooting on Sunday, one of two men in custody for the deadly incident, was a fugitive wanted on gun and drug charges — and was also a key suspect in an August murder case, NBC New York has learned.
NBC New York
‘Parents Worst Nightmare': 15K Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Found Hidden in Legos in NY Bust
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration said their latest seizure of "rainbow fentanyl" is the largest ever in New York, with 15,000 brightly colored pills containing the drug found hidden in children's toys. The DEA said that a New Jersey woman, 48-year-old Latesha Bush, rented a car and drove the...
NBC New York
Disturbing Video Shows Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building
The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator. Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)
Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.
2 Husbands, 1 Lover Shot Dead: Why A Baltimore Woman Was Labeled A ‘Black Widow’
Relationships really can be murder. Over the span of 22 years, three men ended up shot to death in Baltimore after getting involved with the same woman: Josephine Gray, a seemingly unassuming school custodian and church-goer, according to “Black Widow Murders,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. In...
3 children died after they were found unresponsive on New York City shoreline. Police now are speaking with a woman believed to be their mother
Three children found unresponsive early Monday on the Coney Island shoreline in Brooklyn are dead, and a woman believed to be their mother is now being questioned, New York Police Department officials said.
Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California
Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
How a New Jersey man captured footage of his mom's ex-husband that urinated daily on her grave, he alleges
Michael Andrew Murphy told Insider how he discovered who was urinating daily on his mom's grave and how he managed to capture footage of it.
Axman Allegedly Terrorized McDonald’s Customers After Woman Shot Him Down
An ax-wielding man wreaked havoc inside a New York City McDonald's on Friday, smashing a glass fixture and slicing up other pieces of furniture. The alleged cause of his ire: a woman rejected his advances, sending the reportedly drunk man into a tailspin. The assailant, identified by The New York Post as 31-year-old Michael Palacios, eventually left the restaurant on his bicycle, but he was quickly apprehended. He was charged with criminal mischief, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and three counts of menacing, the outlet said. After the Post contacted Palacios, the report said, he at first refused to speak, though he eventually began boasting about the number of views the incident had racked up online.@CrimeInNYC NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem. He didn’t hurt anybody, but could have been ugly ! pic.twitter.com/I6WvqROuGR— Shakes Mcgoo (@McgooShakes) September 17, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Man charged in rape of Gunpowder Falls State Park employee while he was manager
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday in the repeated rape and assault of a woman while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Michael Browning, 71, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said. According to charging documents received by WJZ, the alleged victim met Browning while she was a young teenager...
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
White woman who called 911 on Black bird-watcher in Central Park loses her lawsuit against her former employer
A white woman who called 911 and falsely accused a Black bird-watcher of threatening her in New York City's Central Park in a 2020 incident that went viral has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer of illegally firing her and making her out to be a racist. U.S. District...
A pregnant South Carolina woman is 'struggling for the life of her baby' as she serves 4 years in prison after verbal encounter with police during BLM protests, her lawyer says
"She's spending four years in jail and pregnant and struggling for the life of her baby because she's loud and Black. It's an absolute travesty of justice," her lawyer said.
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting
BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.Police said officers responded Tuesday at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene who'd already pronounced the victim dead. Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr. "My family is not good at the moment. We are not good," said his mother Kia Bushrod. "It's my only son. They just...
Complex
2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream
Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
insideedition.com
Man, 51, Arrested After Cops Say He Allegedly Kissed Girl, 5, on the Mouth on Cruise Ship
A 51-year-old Kentucky man has been arrested after cops say he allegedly kissed a 5-year-old girl on the mouth onboard a cruise ship over the weekend, according to Local 10. Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested in Florida by Miami-Dade police Monday and was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, according to Newsweek.
Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say
A man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massacre itself is heartbreaking, the alleged motive behind it is equally chilling.Lu is suspected of wiping out the Sun family because he was...
