ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Oklahoma, Texas A&M falling fast in latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Two-loss starts have already derailed once-promising seasons for Oklahoma and Texas A&M, two of leading College Football Playoff contenders back in August who continue to plummet down the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131.

Oklahoma's second loss in a row drops the Sooners to No. 38, down 17 spots from last week and 33 spots from the Sooners' high of No. 5 just two weeks ago. Brent Venables' defense allowed more than 1,000 yards in losses to Kansas State and TCU.

A&M had rebounded from an earlier loss to Appalachian State to defeat Miami (Fla.) and Arkansas. But the Aggies slipped up against Mississippi State, as a terrible offense flopped in the Bulldogs' 42-24 win. That sends A&M to No. 39, down 23 spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdzRA_0iKAz1Ys00
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) is tackled by a Mississippi State player during the first half of their game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Oklahoma's in-state rival makes a big move in this week's re-rank to round out a very solid top six atop the Bowl Subdivision.

After beating Baylor in a key Big 12 matchup, Oklahoma State moves up six to No. 6, joining the set-in-stone top five: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.

CALM DOWN: Ohio State, Georgia highlight the overreactions from Week 5

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 5 in college football

MISERY INDEX: Venables failing in first season as coach at Oklahoma

THINGS YOU MISSED: Wild Big Ten West and fun Big 12 lead top stories

Other teams rising toward the top of the rankings are No. 9 UCLA, which rose four spots after beating Washington; No. 12 Mississippi, up 13 after a narrow win against Kentucky; No. 17 TCU, making a big leap of 20 spots; and No. 19 Kansas, which climbed to 5-0 with a tough win against Iowa State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y15dl_0iKAz1Ys00

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oklahoma, Texas A&M falling fast in latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa#Oklahoma State#Texas A M#College Football#American Football#College Sports#The Usa Today Sports Ncaa#Sooners#Kansas State#Tcu#Aggies#Bulldogs#Clemson#Ohio State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma Fans Hitting the Panic Button

I would like to start by apologizing for any false sense of hope and/or entitlement that I may have given Oklahoma fans coming into the 2022 season. I never said this team would compete for a national championship or a college football playoff spot. I did, however, deem this team capable of winning a Big 12 title in 2022, and it appears that I may’ve been wrong about that.
NORMAN, OK
Ponca City News

Bedlam football won’t happen, OSU’s Weiberg says

Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
NORMAN, OK
937theeagle.com

Five reasons to Hate..... OSU

Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
STILLWATER, OK
cowboystatedaily.com

Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

630K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy