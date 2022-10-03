Soldiers head to Ft. Myers barrier islands to provide supplies and relief

More people and resources are deploying to Ft. Myers and the surrounding areas destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

“Help is on the way,” said Sgt. Michael Murray, Flight Engineer Instructor.

“I don’t think people realize the impact and the devastation,” said Major Jeremiah Heath, Commander of the 1st Squadron, 153rd Calvary.

This time, nearly 150 soldiers are going to the cutoff islands. They’re heading to Sanibel, Pine, and Captiva islands where people have been isolated for days. They met at Skyway Aviation, a private airstrip that’s been converted into National Guard relief efforts.

“We have a complex mission set,” said Murray.

“The roads are blocked, a lot of houses destroyed,” said Heath.

Crews are bringing a large shipment of supplies, including four field generators and 11 Humvees.

“We’ll have a bunch of basically big ropes that’ll be attached to the trucks, and then we will come over the top of our trucks with our helicopters, and then we will hook the ropes up underneath,” said Murray.

This will be the largest drop of supplies to date. Soldiers are getting ready to spend at least the next three days on the islands.

“This is one of those missions where our guys feel like they’re doing something important,” said Murray.

These soldiers are not only bringing supplies but also offering security and safety to a now vulnerable place as they identify areas of need to provide immediate relief.

“I can just know, and I can feel for these people and what they’re going through,” said Murray.

Crews want people to know that this community is not alone.

"We will be on the ground. If you see us, tell us what you need, and we’ll provide that service for you,” said Heath.

“Everyone here, even from the other states, they want to help the people. They want to get them to their homes; they want to get them to safety, so they’re here to help,” said Murray. “Until the job is done."

