Gwendoline Christie wears a HUGE silk brocade coat and red lace bodysuit as she douses herself in perfume for a quirky performance on the Thom Browne runway during PFW

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Gwendoline Christie looked incredible as she took to the catwalk at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The actress, 43, donned a billowing silk opera coat as she performed a retelling of the fairy tale Cinderella that opened the show.

Strutting her stuff in front of huge stiletto backdrop, Gwendoline doused herself in perfume before gazing into a mirror for the quirky performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WXQX_0iKAyktZ00
Incredible: Gwendoline Christie, 43, looked incredible as she took to the catwalk at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday

The lavish outfit featured a huge silk coat which was adorned with a gold baroque design which glistened under the lights during the lipsync performance.

She layered it over a full red lady bodysuit that boasted a high ruffled neck and matching gloves.

The statuesque star slipped her feet into a pair of gold heels to walk the length of the city's Opéra Garnier venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yedsG_0iKAyktZ00
Show stopping: The actress donned a billowing silk opera coat to she performed a retelling of the fairy tale Cinderella that opened the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGckB_0iKAyktZ00
Quirky: Strutting her stuff in front of huge stiletto backdrop, Gwendoline doused herself in perfume before gazing into a mirror for the quirky performance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q00gB_0iKAyktZ00
Lavish: The lavish outfit featured a huge silk coat which was adorned with a gold baroque design

Accentuating her featured with a dewey make-up look the actress wore her blonde tresses slicked back into a ponytail.

Gwendoline sat at a small table that was littered with swanky perfume bottles for the memorable moment of performance art.

She then rose to her feet and was greeted with a round of applause as she took to the catwalk to show off the ensemble in more detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuUCX_0iKAyktZ00
Stylish: She layered it over a full red lady bodysuit that boasted a high ruffled neck and matching gloves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2wXW_0iKAyktZ00
Arty: Gwendoline sat at a small table that was littered with swanky perfume bottles for the memorable moment of performance art
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ll4YX_0iKAyktZ00
Incredible: She then rose to her feet and was greeted with a round of applause as she took to the catwalk to show off the ensemble in more detail

Thom Browne is an American designer who launched her luxury women's wear brand in 2014, following his success as a menswear designer.

In 2013 First Lady Michelle Obama famous wore a scarf from his range to her husband Barack Obama's second inauguration.

Elsewhere on the catwalk Bella Hadid looked out of this world in a red, black and white cartoon couture-inspired outfit.

The 25-year-old wore a low rise pleated black miniskirt that sat low on her hips and flashed her black underwear underneath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7qFW_0iKAyktZ00
Stunning: Elsewhere on the catwalk Bella Hadid looked out of this world in a red, black and white cartoon couture-inspired outfit

She paired it with a black and white cropped blazer, designed to look like a tuxedo jacket.

Bella added a pair of red gloves and elevated her height in a pair of black lace-up high heels, with spotted woolen socks.

Underneath her outfit, she was clad in a sheer red bodysuit and wore a matching red net ruff around her neck.

Her brunette tresses were scraped back in a sleek updo, decorated with feathers and she wore a net veil over her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ll39L_0iKAyktZ00
Edgy: Her brunette tresses were scraped back in a sleek updo, decorated with feathers and she wore a net veil over her face

