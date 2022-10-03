ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Wales looking to make more ‘history’ by reaching Women’s World Cup finals

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZtUq_0iKAyj0q00

Rachel Rowe insists Wales have not finished making history ahead of their first-ever Women’s World Cup play-off tie.

Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on Thursday, the first of three potential games needed to reach next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’ve made history but we’re not finished,” said Reading midfielder Rowe, who will win her 50th cap against Bosnia.

“We know we’ve got a good draw because obviously Bosnia are beatable.

“I was watching the draw live and nearly screamed the roof down. I do not care who you play for, you’ll look at a draw and want certain teams. A home fixture to start with against Bosnia, the lowest ranked team in the play-offs, is what we wanted.”

Wales are 30th in the women’s rankings, 33 places higher than Bosnia.

Switzerland, 21st in the world, will be at home to the winners in the second play-off round on October 11.

If Wales overcome those two hurdles, they would probably have to play an inter-continental play-off in February to make the World Cup.

“We watched Switzerland at the recent tournament (they were eliminated at the group stage of Euro 2022),” said 30-year-old Rowe.

“I think it’s the best draw we could get, apart from not being at home in the second game.

“Bosnia is our biggest game so far and I don’t see it ending. It will put us in stead for the second game when there will be a quick turnaround.”

Wales’ men’s team have already brought football fever to the nation by qualifying for next month’s World Cup in Qatar, their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.

Rowe believes reaching next summer’s finals Down Under will have a similar impact on the women’s game in Wales. She said: “A few of us have been part of it when we were only getting a couple of hundred fans to what it is now. The trajectory has been massive.

“Qualifying will keep the women’s game growing and have a huge impact.”

Another record attendance is expected for a Wales women’s home match at the Cardiff City Stadium. A crowd of 12,741 saw the goalless draw with Slovenia last month that booked Wales’ play-off place.

The Football Association of Wales has confirmed that VAR will be used in the play-offs, starting with the Bosnia game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England ‘hungry and motivated’ to show USA how far they’ve come

Beth Mead says England are hungry to avenge their World Cup heartbreak suffered at the hands of the United States during Friday’s sold-out Wembley showdown.The Lionesses’ dreams of glory at the 2019 tournament in France were extinguished by an agonising 2-1 semi-final loss to the eventual winners.England responded to that setback to become European champions in the summer and will now seek to lay down a marker against the world’s top-ranked team with the start of the 2023 World Cup just nine months away.Euro 2022 golden boot winner Mead, who on Thursday was named England Women’s Player of the Year,...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar

ZURICH (AP) — Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday. Brazil won its two warmup games in September — against Ghana and Tunisia — while Belgium lost to the...
FIFA
The Independent

Wales welcome use of VAR in crunch World Cup play-offs

Head coach Gemma Grainger has welcomed the use of VAR for Wales Women’s World Cup play-off action.Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on Thursday, the first of three potential games needed to reach next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.Switzerland await the winners next Tuesday and, if Wales overcome that Zurich hurdle, they are likely to face an an inter-continental play-off in New Zealand in February to make the World Cup.The use of VAR in the World Cup play-offs was confirmed this week and Grainger said: “It’s a huge positive for us. We’ve had instances in...
WORLD
The Independent

I was at risk of dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away

Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Rowe
AFP

England hot favourites at record-breaking women's Rugby World Cup

Confident England are red-hot favourites but holders and hosts New Zealand will have a point to prove when the women's Rugby World Cup starts on Saturday in record-breaking fashion. More than 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the opening day, a record attendance for the women's Rugby World Cup, eclipsing the 20,000 who saw the 2014 final in Paris.
RUGBY
The Independent

William and Kate on day-long visit to Northern Ireland

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region.William and Kate are fulfilling a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds.They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast.Lord mayor Tina Black and Sinn Fein MP for the constituency John Finucane were among those who welcomed the royal couple on arrival.Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity’s executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.PIPS was founded in 2003 following the loss of 14 young...
U.K.
The Independent

Erling Haaland not Man City’s only threat to Champions League opponents FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup admits trying to stop Erling Haaland is just the start of his worries as his side prepare to take on Manchester City.The Danish champions face a daunting task as they travel to the Etihad Stadium to tackle the Premier League winners in the Champions League on Wednesday.City are strongly fancied to win the European title this season after a number of near misses in recent years, having bolstered their side with the prolific Haaland.The Norwegian has scored 17 goals in just 11 appearances for the English side since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.Neestrup said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Cup Finals#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Women S World Cup
The Independent

Leaders of Turkey, Armenia, hold face-to-face meeting

The leaders of historic foes Turkey and Armenia on Thursday held their first face-to-face meeting since the two countries agreed to improve relations.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Prague on the sidelines of a summit by the leaders of 44 countries to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across Europe. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was also present at what appeared to be an informal gathering of the three leaders. No details of what they discussed immediately emerged.Turkey and Armenia, which have no diplomatic relations, agreed last year...
WORLD
The Independent

DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’

Ancient DNA extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England shows evidence of mass migration from Europe and movement of people from as far as West Africa, challenging perceptions that English ancestors lived in small elite groups, archaeologists have said.Research recently published by the team revealed the first people to call themselves English were largely descended from northern Europeans, mainly Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.But further investigation by scientists at the University of Central Lancashire also shows an individual having a genetic link to West Africa, pointing to a “diverse and complex” culture in England during the early Middle Ages.The...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Households face three-hour blackouts as businesses asked to help tackle electricity shortage

Households will be paid to put on their washing machines or charge their electric cars away from peak hours as the National Grid warns the country could face three-hour power cuts this winter.Shortages of gas, which generated 40 per cent of UK electricity last year, could mean planned three-hour blackouts in some areas to protect supplies for heating homes and buildings, system operators warned.The margins between peak demand and power supply are expected to be sufficient and similar to recent years in the National Grid Electricity System Operator's (ESO) base case scenario for this winter.But in the face of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heart infection could be cause of death of Polish, US hero

Medical and genetics experts in Poland say that a heart infection caused by a common skin bacteria could have caused the 1817 death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko, a Polish and U.S. military leader and national hero. The experts said last month they found the genome of the Cutibacterium acne in the wax, wood and linen that had long-term contact with the tissues of Kosciuszko’s heart, which has been preserved. They said it could have led to endocarditis, or inflammation inside the heart, and to his death, aged 71, in Switzerland. The team was led by Prof. MichaÅ Witt, head of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
Qatar
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

France's Macron against building new Iberia gas pipeline

French President Emmanuel Macron said his government does not support the idea of building a new pipeline to pump natural gas between the Iberian Peninsula and the rest of Europe despite the continent's energy crisis. During the war in Ukraine, European Union countries have struggled to find common ground on how to wean the bloc off its reliance on Russian gas. Spain is pushing to build another, larger gas pipeline to France, a plan that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated his support for on Wednesday. Macron said ahead of a Thursday meeting of European countries in Prague that existing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SB Nation

Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Save money and back Britain’, grid urges as it warns of potential blackouts

The first planned blackouts in decades might hit parts of the country this winter if power plants cannot get enough gas to keep running, the body that oversees Britain’s electricity grid has warned.Households are being encouraged to help avoid blackouts, “save money and back Britain” by using more energy during off-peak times.In what it called an “unlikely” scenario, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said that households and businesses might face planned three-hour outages to ensure that the grid does not collapse.Planned blackouts hit the UK during the 1970s in response to the miners strikes and the oil crisis....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ESPN

Alessia Russo ruled out of England squad ahead of USWNT game with injury

Alessia Russo has been ruled out of the England squad ahead of Friday's sold-out game against the United States Women's National Team at Wembley. The FA announced on Monday Russo withdrew due from the squad due to a small injury. Russo helped England to become European Champions after she scored...
SOCCER
Reuters

Soccer-Memory of Maradona evoked as Napoli thrash Ajax

AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Diego Maradona is never far from the minds of Napoli and after their 6-1 drubbing of Ajax Amsterdam away in the Champions League on Tuesday, coach Luciano Spalletti was quick to invoke the memory of the club icon.
UEFA
BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Glasgow Clan to appoint new GM after Lasse Uusivirta signing U-turn

Glasgow Clan will appoint a new general manager after the suspension of their chief executive Gareth Chalmers and head coach Malcolm Cameron last week. Disciplinary action was taken on Thursday due to an outcry from fans at the signing of Lasse Uusivirta, with the club promptly scrapping the move. The...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

870K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy