ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Police called to fatal car crash by new iPhone 14 feature

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18t2vW_0iKAybx200

Police were called to a fatal car crash in Nebraska after a new iPhone feature detected the impact and called 911. Emergency responders said the crash, which claimed the lives of six people, was the “worst crash” they’d seen in the area in recent memory.

Apple released its new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro phones last month, and one of their marquee features was “crash detection”. The tool uses new sensors in the phone as well as software algorithms to detect when the owner of a device appears to have undergone the impact of a car crash.

If the iPhone does detect such a crash, it will show an alert and give users the option to call emergency services. If they do not respond, it will automatically call them.

Police in Lincoln, Nebraska, said in a Facebook post over the weekend that they had been called to a crash by that automated system over the weekend. When officers arrived, they said it was the “worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory.”

“At 2:16 AM today, October 2, Lincoln Police Officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone. When officers arrived, they found the car, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had been eastbound near the intersection,” the post explained, noting an early example of the feature being used to call emergency services to a crash.

Five people, the 26-year-old man driving and four male passengers aged 21, 22, 22 and 23, were all declared dead on the scene. A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in lifethreatening condition, but Lincoln Police Officers confirmed in their post that she “succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash” on Sunday.

The crash detection feature is built into both the new iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple says that it is “designed to detect severe car crashes – such as front-impact, side-impact and rear-end collisions and rollovers – involving saloons, minivans, 4X4s, pickup trucks and other passenger cars”.

If such a crash is detected, the phone shows an alert noting that they appear to have been in a crash. It tells them that it will “trigger Emergency SOS” if they don’t respond.

That happens after a 20 second delay. It will then call emergency services and play a looped audio message, telling the responder that the phone has detected a severe crash and that its owner is unresponsive, as well as sending its approximate location.

Comments / 11

Related
Fox News

3 killed in fiery New Mexico car crash

Three people are dead in Roswell after a fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday, authorities said. Roswell police said a 29-year-old woman and two men — ages 27 and 32 — were killed in the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. The names of the three victims weren’t immediately released....
ROSWELL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Police#Smart Phone#Ios#Lincoln Police Officers#Honda
Daily Mail

Moment 19-year-old shooter who 'livestreamed himself firing at multiple people across Memphis' is taken into custody after hours-long manhunt: Deranged gunman is snapped SMILING from back of police cruiser following arrest

A photo shows the moment that the 19-year-old Memphis, Tennessee gunman - believed to be responsible for killing two people and wounding two others - flashes an unnerving grin as he was taken into custody after leading police on an hours-long manhunt. Ezekiel Kelly, who live-streamed his bloody rampage through...
MEMPHIS, TN
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Alcohol Possible Cause of Fatal Crash On Hwy 101

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near the Salishan Spit at Milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by 57-year old Kendra Lee Peracca of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by 74-year old Nancy Ann Vickstrom.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
CBS LA

"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Miami

Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.  Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back.  And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
toofab.com

Surveillance Video Shows Debbie Collier Buying Items She Was Later Found Dead With, Police Investigating Homicide

In addition to sending $2,300 to her daughter with a cryptic message, Collier bought a tarp, poncho, and torch lighter before her naked body was found in the woods. One day before Debbie Collier's body was found naked and partially burned in the woods surveillance footage from a Family Dollar store 13 miles away captured the mother shopping for items later found at the crime scene.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: UTV driver was under the influence when he crashed, killing passenger

MAPLETON, Minn. -- A 51-year-old man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a UTV, killing a woman.Lance Leiferman was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.Deputies from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 7 and 105th Street around 11:42 p.m. Thursday on a report of an ATV crash.The location of the crash scene was approximately a half mile south of 105th Street, and a half mile east of County Road 7, the sheriff's office reported.Deputies say Leiferman tried to get the UTV...
MAPLETON, MN
Daily Mail

Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail

A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Truck driver killed after vehicle veers off overpass and bursts into flames

One person has been killed after their 18-wheel truck veered off a highway overpass before bursting into flames in front of horrified drivers, police in Texas have said.The crash occurred on Wednesday on US-75 about 26 miles north east of downtown Dallas, Texas, when police say the truck collided with a vehicle before veering onto the road below it.Dashcam video obtained by WFAA and CNN on Wednesday showed the truck veering off the US-75 highway before bursting into flames on Sacey Road, where drivers waiting at a red light witnessed the horrifying crash.“I don’t know. It was surreal. It...
ALLEN, TX
CBS San Francisco

Highway 101 crash leaves northbound lanes covered in grapes

PETALUMA -- A Sunday afternoon crash on northbound 101 in Petaluma left two lanes covered in hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes.The California Highway Patrol said it got calls reporting the crash and spill around 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of E Washington.In the far right lane, there is roadway construction going on and a guard rail. An f-250 truck towing a flatbed trailer full of grape containers got a little too close to the right side.The trailer went up and over guard rail.  The driver lost control and trailer rolled over, spilling grapes everywhere. The spill was mostly isolated to the two right lanes. Caltrans reduced traffic to a single northbound lane while crews cleaned up the mess. The closure lasted 3 hours before all lanes were reopened No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
PETALUMA, CA
The Independent

Man arrested for kidnapping family of four but victims remain missing

Sheriff’s deputies in central California have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with the kidnapping of a family of four from Merced County.The sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday that 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado had been taken into custody as a “person of interest” while the family remained missing. His arrest came after sheriff’s deputies said they received an alert from a bank in the City of Atwater, about 10 miles northeast of Merced, where a bank card belonging to one of the kidnapping victims had been used at an ATM. While an...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

872K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy