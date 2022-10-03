ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

Opelika man arrested on 18 outstanding burglary, theft warrants

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars on multiple outstanding burglary and theft warrants. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 30-year-old Deandrian Martin was arrested by Opelika police on 18 outstanding warrants, nine for vehicle burglary and nine for theft. Authorities say Martin was wanted for vehicle burglaries...
WTVM

Phenix City police searching for man wanted for burglary,

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges. Authorities say 30-year-old Alexander Graham is wanted for burglary in the 2nd degree and obstructing justice by using a false identity. He is described as being six feet tall and weighing about...
WRBL News 3

Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died

UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
WTVM

Opelika Chief of Police speaks on weekend shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is now behind bars in connection to an Opelika shooting Saturday morning, leaving one man dead. 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was arrested this morning here at Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was found dead on Saturday. A phone...
WTVM

Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for additional victims related to the case involving the co-owner of a popular restaurant, The Animal Farm, in Columbus. On Sept. 30, Dennis Thompson appeared in Recorder’s Court facing several charges after multiple hidden cameras were found in the restaurant’s bathroom.
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in an August 8 homicide. Police have charged 21-year-old Zernell Mills of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia of Montgomery. Garcia was shot in the 300 block of Chase Street. Police say Mills was taken into custody...
WTVM

Sheriff’s office investigates threat at Russell County Middle School

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating a school threat at Russell County Middle School (RCMS). School and law officials say on Oct. 4, a student reported that a message was written in a stall in the 6th-grade girl’s restroom that read, “Oct 17, 2022″. They say the message may have been related to the previous statement that read “you all will die 17/10/22″.
WTVM

Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
WTVM

Lanett police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are searching for a suspect after injuring a person in a shooting. On October 1, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to North 14th Court in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was treated...
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Capital Murder in Montgomery Woman’s Shooting Death

Montgomery police have arrested a man in a woman’s shooting death. Police have charged 22-year-old Denikko White of Montgomery with capital murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Britney Bohannon of Montgomery. Bohannon was shot around 3:30PM on Monday, September 26, in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon...
WTVM

18-year-old arrested for armed robbery in LaGrange

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been taken into custody following an armed robbery at Dollar General in LaGrange. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jmonte Shepard was arrested on Oct. 3 in connection to the incident. Authorities say deputies were sent to Dollar General on...
selmasun.com

Shooting in Montgomery leaves one dead, one injured

Montgomery Police have opened an investigation after a shooting resulted in one being killed and one with life-threatening injuries. According to Alabama News Network police discovered a man identified as Reginald Woods, 23, dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured man's name has not been released. The report...
