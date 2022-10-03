Read full article on original website
Opelika man arrested on 18 outstanding burglary, theft warrants
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars on multiple outstanding burglary and theft warrants. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 30-year-old Deandrian Martin was arrested by Opelika police on 18 outstanding warrants, nine for vehicle burglary and nine for theft. Authorities say Martin was wanted for vehicle burglaries...
Phenix City police searching for man wanted for burglary,
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges. Authorities say 30-year-old Alexander Graham is wanted for burglary in the 2nd degree and obstructing justice by using a false identity. He is described as being six feet tall and weighing about...
Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died
UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia gang member has been convicted of a murder investigators say he committed when he was still a teenager. Prosecutors say now-21-year-old Travis McFarland, also known as Slime Hext, killed 24-year-old James “Jake” Ponder in 2019. Last week, a Troup County jury...
Opelika Chief of Police speaks on weekend shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is now behind bars in connection to an Opelika shooting Saturday morning, leaving one man dead. 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was arrested this morning here at Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was found dead on Saturday. A phone...
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for additional victims related to the case involving the co-owner of a popular restaurant, The Animal Farm, in Columbus. On Sept. 30, Dennis Thompson appeared in Recorder’s Court facing several charges after multiple hidden cameras were found in the restaurant’s bathroom.
Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest
Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in an August 8 homicide. Police have charged 21-year-old Zernell Mills of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia of Montgomery. Garcia was shot in the 300 block of Chase Street. Police say Mills was taken into custody...
Georgia police search for more possible victims pertaining to restroom cameras found in popular downtown restaurant
The Columbus Police Department is searching for more victims relating to the case of 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, the former co-owner of a popular downtown restaurant found to have hidden restroom cameras.
Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
Sheriff’s office investigates threat at Russell County Middle School
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating a school threat at Russell County Middle School (RCMS). School and law officials say on Oct. 4, a student reported that a message was written in a stall in the 6th-grade girl’s restroom that read, “Oct 17, 2022″. They say the message may have been related to the previous statement that read “you all will die 17/10/22″.
Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
Lanett police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are searching for a suspect after injuring a person in a shooting. On October 1, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to North 14th Court in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was treated...
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Topping our news tonight -- the family of a 20-year-old Phenix City graduate killed in East Columbus Friday is speaking out. In the exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Steven Daniel’s mother talks about ring camera footage captured the day her son was killed. Anchor,...
Man Charged with Capital Murder in Montgomery Woman’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police have arrested a man in a woman’s shooting death. Police have charged 22-year-old Denikko White of Montgomery with capital murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Britney Bohannon of Montgomery. Bohannon was shot around 3:30PM on Monday, September 26, in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon...
LaGrange: Police investigating after man attempted to drag woman from vehicle
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man allegedly approached a vehicle with a gun, repeatedly hit the window, and attempted to drag a woman out of the vehicle. Police have identified Daniel Sales Gabriel as the suspect involved in the incident. He will be charged with […]
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom
A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence.
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery in LaGrange
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been taken into custody following an armed robbery at Dollar General in LaGrange. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jmonte Shepard was arrested on Oct. 3 in connection to the incident. Authorities say deputies were sent to Dollar General on...
Shooting in Montgomery leaves one dead, one injured
Montgomery Police have opened an investigation after a shooting resulted in one being killed and one with life-threatening injuries. According to Alabama News Network police discovered a man identified as Reginald Woods, 23, dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured man's name has not been released. The report...
Escaped suspect from Ga. State Patrol arrested in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after escaping from Georgia State Patrol’s custody a week ago. According to Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes was arrested on Oct. 3 following a traffic stop on Butler Hwy in Talbot County near mile marker 8. During...
