ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
Win Bob Seger Tribute Tickets All Weekend on 96.7 The River
96.7 The River has your tickets to Night Moves: The Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute Band at Medina Entertainment Center on October 15th. A remarkable recreation of the live performance of Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band from the 70s-80s based on the Live Bullet and Nine Tonight albums. If you are a Bob Seger fan our show will rock your world. If you're not a Seger fan, you WILL be when we're done!
Teacher Of The Month: Pat Tax of Pierz-Healy High School
Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for October: Pat Tax from Pierz-Healy High School! Ms. Tax is an agriculture teacher at the school and was nominated by Hailey T:. "I think Mrs. Tax should be Teacher of the Month because she is AWESOME! She always makes people feel welcome. She loves her job and is kind to her students. She is very good at teaching and makes learning fun and easy! She actually gets to know her students and cares about them. She puts other people before herself and she cares about the planet. She never hesitates to lend a helping hand. She makes sure everyone feels welcome. She has a great sense of humor and is very understanding. When people make mistakes she helps them figure it out. When something doesn't turn out right she finds a way to make it work! Please please please choose Mrs. Tax as your Teacher of the Month because she deserves it more than anyone I know!! She actually changes her students’ lives and helps shape their futures. She once had a student who started a small greenhouse for a project in her class. He didn’t expect it to be a long term thing. The next year he built a greenhouse a little bigger than the past year. Now he owns 4 HUGE greenhouses! I don’t believe he would have ever started a greenhouse business if she wouldn’t have helped him start it. Isn’t that impressive? She listens to her students’ opinions and if they don’t understand something she explains it to them-not just things we learn about in the classroom, stuff going on in the world. She is always in a good mood and she can always put a smile on someone’s face. She deserves this nomination because she is a saint! If she wins, she will realize how much her students care about her and how much of an impact she creates on their lives. She REALLY really deserves this nomination!"
The K-Bob Café In Princeton Minnesota Closes Its Doors For Good
I may be the last one to know; but I was so sad to hear that after 61 years in business, the iconic K-Bob Cafe, a staple in the Princeton, Minnesota community closed its doors this past August. My understanding is that a Mexican restaurant will be located in that location soon.
Boo! Local Zoo Hosting Area Businesses For A Fun Trick or Treat Event
Have you ever been to Hemker Park & Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' Event? It's a blast! Area businesses gather together at Hemker Zoo in Freeport, as children dress in their favorite Halloween costumes, and trick or treat through the zoo. At last count, there were close to 30 vendors scheduled to be there handing out treats to our children, which sounds like a great, safe enjoyable trick-or-treat event for our children.
Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
New Training Facility for First Responders at Camp Ripley
CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A new state-of-the-art training facility officially opened Thursday at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls. It will give firefighters and other first responders the training they need to protect their community. Drills and exercises will include simulated responses to rail car leaks, pipeline incidents, tanker truck crashes, and other hazardous transportation scenarios.
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
Long Prairie Drive-In “Can’t Wait” For You To Stop By Their Trunk Or Treat Event!
Another chapter of summer is about to close. The Long Drive-In in Long Prairie is gearing up for some additional family fun events this weekend and next Saturday when they offer up a Trunk or Treat event that will be open to all who want to stop on out. According...
Sartell Native Tom Bearson’s 2014 Murder Still Unsolved
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were now open and ready. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
First Responders Being Recognized By Local Non-Profit
The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties and other advocates of public safety in the great St. Cloud region. The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation was established in...
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Election 2022: 9 People Vying for 3 Seats on Sartell School Board
SARTELL (WJON News) - There are nine people running for three open seats on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Nathan Crowe, Katie Hilger, Kris Lawrence, Ryan Dale, Emily Larson, Molly McCann, Scott Wenshau, Jen Smith and Amanda Byrd are all looking to represent the school district. AMANDA BYRD:. Amanda Byrd...
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Rice Police Department Moves Into New Headquarters
RICE (WJON News) - The Rice Police Department has officially moved into their new headquarters. Last year, the building was moved onto it's new foundation behind city hall. Police Chief Ross Hamann says while it's taken longer than expected, they are excited to be in their new space. I think...
Fuel Stolen in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting an attempted entry into a business on the 700 block of 28th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Waite Park Police is also reporting 60 gallons of fuel taken from some onsite fuel tanks on the 3000 block of 4th Street South.
State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids-Rice Ranked #6
The weekly high school football rankings are out. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #6 in Class 5A. The 5-0 Storm will play at St. Francis Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action. In Class 4A Hutchinson is ranked...
Election 2022: Three Open Seats on the Foley School Board
FOLEY (WJON News) - There are three open seats on the Foley School Board this year, and six candidates on the ballot. Voters will be asked to vote for three. Flatbed Pricing Manager for CH Robinson – Sartell. Nathan Anderson is wrapping up his first term on the Foley...
Benton Co. History: Sauk Rapids Municipal Park’s Long History
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For 81 years, we've known it as Municipal Park along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, but its history goes way back. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the land was originally part of the Osauka development created by the father of Sauk Rapids Jeremiah Russell. He built a hotel and had a ferry system that took people across the river in the 1870s.
Election 2022: Ten On The Ballot For Becker School Board
BECKER (WJON News) - There are a total of ten names on the ballot for Becker School Board. With seven individuals running for three four-year seats and three running for two two-year seats, the six-member Becker School Board will welcome five new faces after election day. Here are the candidates for the four-year term on the board:
