1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
FREEPORT, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Win Bob Seger Tribute Tickets All Weekend on 96.7 The River

96.7 The River has your tickets to Night Moves: The Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute Band at Medina Entertainment Center on October 15th. A remarkable recreation of the live performance of Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band from the 70s-80s based on the Live Bullet and Nine Tonight albums. If you are a Bob Seger fan our show will rock your world. If you're not a Seger fan, you WILL be when we're done!
MEDINA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Teacher Of The Month: Pat Tax of Pierz-Healy High School

Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for October: Pat Tax from Pierz-Healy High School! Ms. Tax is an agriculture teacher at the school and was nominated by Hailey T:. "I think Mrs. Tax should be Teacher of the Month because she is AWESOME! She always makes people feel welcome. She loves her job and is kind to her students. She is very good at teaching and makes learning fun and easy! She actually gets to know her students and cares about them. She puts other people before herself and she cares about the planet. She never hesitates to lend a helping hand. She makes sure everyone feels welcome. She has a great sense of humor and is very understanding. When people make mistakes she helps them figure it out. When something doesn't turn out right she finds a way to make it work! Please please please choose Mrs. Tax as your Teacher of the Month because she deserves it more than anyone I know!! She actually changes her students’ lives and helps shape their futures. She once had a student who started a small greenhouse for a project in her class. He didn’t expect it to be a long term thing. The next year he built a greenhouse a little bigger than the past year. Now he owns 4 HUGE greenhouses! I don’t believe he would have ever started a greenhouse business if she wouldn’t have helped him start it. Isn’t that impressive? She listens to her students’ opinions and if they don’t understand something she explains it to them-not just things we learn about in the classroom, stuff going on in the world. She is always in a good mood and she can always put a smile on someone’s face. She deserves this nomination because she is a saint! If she wins, she will realize how much her students care about her and how much of an impact she creates on their lives. She REALLY really deserves this nomination!"
PIERZ, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Boo! Local Zoo Hosting Area Businesses For A Fun Trick or Treat Event

Have you ever been to Hemker Park & Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' Event? It's a blast! Area businesses gather together at Hemker Zoo in Freeport, as children dress in their favorite Halloween costumes, and trick or treat through the zoo. At last count, there were close to 30 vendors scheduled to be there handing out treats to our children, which sounds like a great, safe enjoyable trick-or-treat event for our children.
FREEPORT, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

New Training Facility for First Responders at Camp Ripley

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A new state-of-the-art training facility officially opened Thursday at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls. It will give firefighters and other first responders the training they need to protect their community. Drills and exercises will include simulated responses to rail car leaks, pipeline incidents, tanker truck crashes, and other hazardous transportation scenarios.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

BCI Construction Opens Mora Office

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
MORA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday

BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Fuel Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting an attempted entry into a business on the 700 block of 28th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Waite Park Police is also reporting 60 gallons of fuel taken from some onsite fuel tanks on the 3000 block of 4th Street South.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Benton Co. History: Sauk Rapids Municipal Park’s Long History

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For 81 years, we've known it as Municipal Park along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, but its history goes way back. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the land was originally part of the Osauka development created by the father of Sauk Rapids Jeremiah Russell. He built a hotel and had a ferry system that took people across the river in the 1870s.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Election 2022: Ten On The Ballot For Becker School Board

BECKER (WJON News) - There are a total of ten names on the ballot for Becker School Board. With seven individuals running for three four-year seats and three running for two two-year seats, the six-member Becker School Board will welcome five new faces after election day. Here are the candidates for the four-year term on the board:
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

