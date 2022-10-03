Teeter Is One Of The Most Underrated Characters On Yellowstone… Here’s The Proof

We’ve all grown to love Jen Landon’s character, Teeter, in Yellowstone, since she made her first appearance in season three of the show.

The tomboy Texan who moved up to Montana to work on the Dutton family ranch has a fiery, hilarious, “don’t give a f*ck” attitude that’s contagious to just about anybody who has watched the show up to this point.

And an accident thicker than molasses in January… I mean, half the time I don’t even know what she is saying… and I love it.

Not to mention, she’s officially been upgraded to a series regular in Season Five , so there’s more of her coming our way.

With that being said, Yellowstone is blessing us once again with another video as we anticipate the release date for Season Five, and it’s all about our unsung hero, Teeter.

Titled “Best of Teeter,” the show is giving us an opportunity to relive her hilarious and unique personality.

From her acclimation to the ranch, and all of the other ranch hands getting used to her Texan accent, her unique method of calming down cattle, flirting with Colby, the boys joking about Colby getting with Teeter at some point, Colby calming down Teeter after their skinny dipping effort gone bad, and more.

Check it out:

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres in a special two-hour event Sunday November 13th, only on Paramount Network.

The Official Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Is HERE

LET’S GO.

The official Yellowstone Season 5 trailer is finally HERE.

And I’m JACKED.

Featuring Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Rip (Cole Hauser), and more, the video offers a promise from the new Governor of the state of Montana, John Dutton (Kevin Costner):

“I John Dutton, do solemnly swear, to uphold the Constitution of the State of Montana, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

And it’s not gonna be easy.

With Beth as his Chief of Staff, Jamie presumably involved in a legal capacity and Kayce unable to stay off the ranch, it’s going to be an “all hands on deck,” all-out war for the Dutton family.

And as John states:

“We’re already at war”

With Caroline Warner, the CEO of land developers Market Equities, hellbent on revenge, Thomas Rainwater always in the mix, and Kayce & Monica’s marriage perpetually on the rocks, everybody will have to fight to preserve the legacy that they love.

Season 5 will also feature Lainey Wilson added to the cast, and a few other familiar faces return as cast members, including Josh Lucas, (who returns for the first time since 2019 as young John Dutton), as well as Kylie Rogers (playing a young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (playing a young Rip Wheeler), who both last appeared in 2020.

Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry), Jen Landon (Teeter), and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 5, as well.

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Says People Will Die In Season 5

We’re a little more than two months away from the release of Yellowstone Season 5, and we’re getting little pieces of info as far as what Season 5 could hold.

We already know that Season 5 will be split into two parts, expanded into 7 episodes each, and… here’s the kicker… the season would be used to ” launch several new streaming shows from Taylor Sheridan.”

Get ready for the spinoffs…

However, thanks to Taylor Sheridan, we also know something else… people are gonna die.

According to Entertainment Tonight, blood will be spilled in Yellowstone Season 5, and it sounds like it won’t just be from those who choose to cross the Dutton family.

It sounds like some major players in the show might be seeing their final moments.

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.”

Uh oh…

At the end of Season 4, Kayce said he saw “the end of us,” and at the time it sounded like the end of him and Monica (especially with Avery sniffing around), but in light of Taylor’s comments about the direction of the show, it sounds like that vision quest might have much bigger implications.

We’ll find out soon enough…

The two-part premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount Network.

Kelly Reilly Says Season 5 Isn’t The Last Season Of ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone is the hottest show on television right now, Kevin Costner is the highest paid actor on television right now, and yet, fans are constantly wondering… when will it end?

After a bit of a slow Season 4, fans started to wonder if the show will meander around for a few seasons to milk the popularity for everything its worth. But rest assured, they’re not gonna pull a Walking Dead.

And that’s a good thing.

Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end.

So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes.

In fact, according to an interview with the New York Times, the end is actually in sight.

“Well, I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful.

It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way.”

He echoed that sentiment in a previous interview with Deadline, hinting that show could possibly conclude after Season 6, which might be sooner than fans want, but there’s no sense in dragging the story out for the sake of more seasons (looking at you How I Met Your Mother).

“Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate.

So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.”

So, with Season 5 already in production, and the end of the story in sight… could this be the last season?

Kelly Reilly, who plays the ultimate badass Beth Dutton, says no.

In an interview with Vulture, Kelly confirmed that Season 5 is in fact, not the end of Yellowstone, despite what people might be thinking.

“People keep saying, ‘Is it the end? It must be the end… it’s not the end.”

Seems like 6 or 7 seasons might be the lifespan of this show, and since they’ve been using it to launch other prequels and spinoffs, Taylor Sheridan has no shortage of work on his hands.

So even when Yellowstone does inevitably end, it seems like the Yellowstone universe will live on.

Featuring EVERY SINGLE SONG from the series, we make sure we update it in real time, so every Sunday night, all the new stuff is right there.