Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item

You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Favorite German Restaurant Reopens Its Doors In Amherst

This is the perfect time of year for people who love German food. If that's you, you'll be excited to hear that a German restaurant is reopening in Amherst. Technically, we're a little late to celebrate Oktoberfest. In Germany they celebrate starting in September...but a technicality is not going to stop people from getting excited about this restaurant coming back or from celebrating Oktoberfest anyway.
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?

There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
HAMBURG, NY
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Electric scooters have hit the streets of North Tonawanda. The city is partnering with the company “Bird” to bring the scooters to the Western New York community. North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec (D) joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about the partnership and the rollout. You can watch […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
WIVB

Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York

This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Status of 2022 City of Buffalo snow removal plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the Department of Public Works is on track to release its 2022 snow removal plan by Nov. 1 as dictated by the city charter, despite the concerns of a few members of the Common Council. University District Council member Rasheed...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

DiTondo's to begin dinner service October 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. — DiTondo Restaurant has set a start date for its dinner service in Buffalo. The owners temporarily closed the restaurant in late August so they could make the transition from lunch to dinner service. "We’re so excited to be serving dinner at DiTondo this fall," said co-founder...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Absolute Best Places For Cookies in Western New York

People in Buffalo are OBSESSED WITH cookies right now. I said this earlier this morning on Clay and Company. Anyone who is not in on this hype of delicious warm (or chilled) cookies, does not get it. But, once you take a step into Crumbl on Niagara Falls Boulevard and order, you will get it. Where is the best place for cookies for your next party in Western New York?
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Swiss-German restaurant reopens in East Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A new Swiss-German restaurant is now back open in East Amherst, just in time for Oktoberfest. Schnitzel & Co., which is located at 9210 Transit Road, will have Swiss-German-inspired foods, and a variety of beers on tap, including some German beers. Schnitzel & Co. had temporarily...
EAST AMHERST, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Where And When You Can See Dinosaurs In Buffalo, New York

This fall, we will have several dinosaur sightings in downtown Buffalo. Don’t be scared, though. It’s all because the Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to town from Friday, October 21st through Sunday, October 23rd. Jurassic World Live Tour Coming To Buffalo, New York. The hugely successful Jurassic...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rescue made at Erie Basin Marina Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard. A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

