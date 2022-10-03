Read full article on original website
Robert Paulsen
1d ago
....a couple of shots of Cabo Wabo tequila and a few Van Halen albums is beneficial no matter how old your are.
Reply
6
roofdr4life
2d ago
I still act like a kid I sleep until 11 stay up late drink smoke pot ,drive fast cars my teenage daughter wakes up be4 me ,but I've already made my money
Reply
4
Related
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Sammy Hagar still wants to do an Eddie Van Halen tribute show - with David Lee Roth
Sammy Hagar wants to play music with Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony again, and Dave can join in too
The Wall Built to Keep Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Apart
Sammy Hagar revealed details of the backstage wall that was built to keep him and David Lee Roth apart during their 2002 Sam and Dave tour. He said relations between the Van Halen singers had sunk so low that the only way to stay on the road was to avoid each other. Despite that, he continued to invite Roth to join him when it was his turn to perform.
Watch the moment Metallica swapped instruments on stage and Lars Ulrich showed he'd actually make an awesome frontman
Honestly we wouldn't be mad watching this version of Metallica
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot
Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Once Had a 2-Hour Argument That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Ringo Starr revealed George Harrison and Paul McCartney once had a lengthy argument that had nothing to do with music
RELATED PEOPLE
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Bruce Willis Grabs Food With A Pal As His Wife Continues To Share Updates On His Declining Health
Bruce Willis is continuing to stay strong after announcing both his retirement and aphasia diagnosis. On Saturday, September 3, the actor was spotted in Santa Monica grabbing a morning meal with a friend. The action star wore a casual outfit consisting of simple gray pants, black tennis shoes, a white button-down shirt and a beige baseball cap.
John Lennon’s Wife Burst Into Tears When George Harrison Showed Up in Her Hospital Room
George Harrison was devoted to John Lennon when they first met. He would follow him around, even to Lennon's future wife's hospital room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Country Music Couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are on a Health Journey Together
Country music star Garth Brooks is currently on tour in Europe, but before his opening night, he had a big announcement to share. As of Sept. 14, 2022, Garth addressed his significant weight loss with the Irish press, revealing that he was now the same weight at age 60 that he had been at age 35.
Remember When Tim McGraw Slapped A Fan Who Was Yanking On His Leg During A Concert?
Ahh, Tim McGraw, the early 2000s legend and king of concerts with aggressive fan encounters…. Who could forget confronting a heckler when he forgot the words to “Just To See You Smile” or when he yanked a rowdy fan on stage to have security throw him out?. Ole...
George Harrison Said Eric Clapton Never Forgave Him for Not Taking Him to Meet Bob Marley
George Harrison said Eric Clapton was jealous that he met Bob Marley. The Cream frontman never forgave George fo not taking him to meet the reggae singer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
soultracks.com
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Loudwire
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 21