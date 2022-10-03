ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery

The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri’s Governor joins 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed the largest state tax cut into law. He says you’ll have more money in your pocket and in your paycheck, because of that tax cut. The governor joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” describing that tax cut as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth also asked the governor about labor shortages and job openings at the state Department of Agriculture (MDA) and many businesses. Governor Parson wants to see more high school students ready to enter the workforce, when they graduate from high school:
MISSOURI STATE
kennythepirate.com

Warning now in place for the city of Orlando

After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
#Hurricanes#Missouri Task Force#Cnn#Hurricane Ian
BOCANEWSNOW

IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?

VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

