‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
Liberals meltdown after DeSantis claims ‘national regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was slammed by Twitter users after he claimed that the "national regime media" wanted to see Florida destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Florida Weekly
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri’s Governor joins 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed the largest state tax cut into law. He says you’ll have more money in your pocket and in your paycheck, because of that tax cut. The governor joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” describing that tax cut as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth also asked the governor about labor shortages and job openings at the state Department of Agriculture (MDA) and many businesses. Governor Parson wants to see more high school students ready to enter the workforce, when they graduate from high school:
WESH
'It's worse than the hurricane': Rising water may soon overtake homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It's not a sight most people expected to see, but five days after Hurricane Ian ripped across Central Florida, residents in St. Cloud are learning their homes may soon be under water. "Like a lot of water, but I've never seen something like this in...
kennythepirate.com
Warning now in place for the city of Orlando
After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
WHAT’S IT DOING? New Tropical Wave Meandering, But Growing, South Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That new tropical wave that seems to be following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian is still, well, following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian. But its development remains slow, and the area for development is now in a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida
GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
Skydiver dies after parachute malfunctions over Florida airport
Investigators are piecing together the moments that led up to the death of a skydiver Monday in Deland, Volusia County.
Tampa woman is 'person of interest' in investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrants flights
In 2018, Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base.
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
Polk County Sheriff Charges 3 Orange County Men In Weekend Murder Near Haines City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Haines City Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, and detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged three men with his murder; the suspects and victim are all from Orange County. All three suspects
IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?
VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
