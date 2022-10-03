Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed the largest state tax cut into law. He says you’ll have more money in your pocket and in your paycheck, because of that tax cut. The governor joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” describing that tax cut as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth also asked the governor about labor shortages and job openings at the state Department of Agriculture (MDA) and many businesses. Governor Parson wants to see more high school students ready to enter the workforce, when they graduate from high school:

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO