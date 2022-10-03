Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride on back of semitruck from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma motorcyclist dead after crash in Washington County, troopers say
An Oklahoma man died on Monday after a crash in Washington County, troopers stated. Douglas Owens, 51, died after the motorbike he was using missed a flip, crashed and rolled, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police stated. Owens was heading west on Arkansas 74 in West Fork round 4...
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
guthrienewspage.com
Man rides on back of semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County; arrested, charged
Motorists began making calls around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line early Monday morning. What they saw was a man holding on to the back of the semi-trucks door. The driver of the truck left a Wichita shipping yard and began driving southbound on Interstate 35. Little did the driver know there was extra cargo on holding in the back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
KTLO
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
KTLO
Update: Multiple cities issue burn bans
Multiple burn bans have now been issued for the cities of Gassville and Briarcliff along with Newton County. They join the growing list which includes the city of Mountain Home and Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
KTLO
Unemployment numbers improve in north central Arkansas, but increase in southern Missouri
The latest unemployment numbers show big improvement in north central Arkansas but a slight increase in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of August. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.6% which is tied for the 26th lowest rate out of Arkansas’ 75 counties. Baxter County has 603 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,565.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Nine Year Old Killed In SE OKC Drive By Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a nine-year-old is dead after a suspected drive by shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. According to police, someone attempted to take the child to the Southwest Integris Medical Center after the nine-year-old was shot. As far as...
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
Fatal shooting near SE 47th Street
Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
KTUL
OSBI looking for leads in case of Oklahoma man last seen in August
FOREST PARK, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a missing man. Anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area is asked to contact the OSBI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing $1000s from OKC woman who hired him as handyman, caretaker
An 81-year-old metro woman is still trying to financially recover months after her handyman and caretaker allegedly withdrew thousands of dollars from her bank account over the course of three months.
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
KOCO
Oklahoma County officials warn of scammers pretending to be sheriff
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scammers pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Scammers hope to get Oklahomans with a call straight from the sheriff. OSCO said someone is pretending to be them and looking for thousands of dollars. One...
‘I think there were nine gunshots,’ Bounced check alleged cause of confrontation, shooting outside Shawnee hotel
Documents filed in Pottawatomie County District Court show a woman told police Gary Henderson bought a car from her, but the check he used to pay for it bounced and Henderson was “refusing to make it right.”
Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Firefighters extracted at least one person from a vehicle. One person was seen in handcuffs and speaking to officers. This...
Police: Edmond sergeant still “on maximum life support”
An Oklahoma police officer is still fighting for his life after being injured during a pursuit.
Comments / 2