New Buffalo, MI

Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour

Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
Ringo Starr, 82, ‘Postpones’ Concerts Amid Health Concerns

Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
