Boone County, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia

Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
LAKE OZARK, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s Kehoe urges motorists to slow down in work zones

While Missouri’s lieutenant governor praises Governor Parson and the GOP-controlled Legislature for being friendly to public safety, he wants to see some safety measures addressed without going through Jefferson City. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe addressed more than 500 transportation and law enforcement professionals at a recent Columbia conference. “What...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired a primary care facility in Mexico, Missouri. The facility -- located at 600 Medical Park Drive -- was previously owned by Noble Health. The practice -- which has been in Mexico since 1997 -- will be called Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, according The post Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Five teams of volunteers explore unmapped passages in Devil's Icebox Cave

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Speleological Survey and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park sent five teams of experienced volunteers to explore Devil's Icebox Saturday. Work done at the cave typically happens once or twice a year with one small team, making Saturday's exploration the biggest team to map the cave since the 1950s.
COLUMBIA, MO
bocojo.com

Local residents, Missouri Farm Family for Boone County

Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Wednesday groundbreaking set for TopTracer Golf in Columbia

TopTracer Range will be building its second Missouri location just west of Columbia, at Midway Golf and Games. A groundbreaking event for the multi-million dollar facility is set for 4:30 this (Wednesday) afternoon at Midway Golf and Games, which is visible from I-70. TopTracer is owned by Top Golf, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Jefferson City Police Chief Wilde appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

While activists and citizens in some communities nationwide have called for defunding the police, Jefferson City residents approved a quarter-cent public safety sales tax for public safety in November 2021. New Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” he’s grateful that 70 percent of voters approved the public safety tax. He tells listeners his greatest challenge is to re-sell the profession. The Jefferson City Police Department is currently 10 to 11 officers short, and he’s trying to fill those positions. Chief Wilde joined us live in-studio:
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
MISSOURI STATE

