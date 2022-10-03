Read full article on original website
Related
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
KOMU
Columbia looks to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will put forth a resolution at its October 17 council meeting to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter this winter. Room at the Inn, a Columbia nonprofit, will primarily use the space for the time being. The city of...
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s Kehoe urges motorists to slow down in work zones
While Missouri’s lieutenant governor praises Governor Parson and the GOP-controlled Legislature for being friendly to public safety, he wants to see some safety measures addressed without going through Jefferson City. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe addressed more than 500 transportation and law enforcement professionals at a recent Columbia conference. “What...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired a primary care facility in Mexico, Missouri. The facility -- located at 600 Medical Park Drive -- was previously owned by Noble Health. The practice -- which has been in Mexico since 1997 -- will be called Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, according The post Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Five teams of volunteers explore unmapped passages in Devil's Icebox Cave
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Speleological Survey and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park sent five teams of experienced volunteers to explore Devil's Icebox Saturday. Work done at the cave typically happens once or twice a year with one small team, making Saturday's exploration the biggest team to map the cave since the 1950s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boone Electric reports widespread power outages
Boone Electric Cooperative reported outages across a swath of Boone County on Wednesday morning, with about 1,800 members without power at about 10:15 a.m. The post Boone Electric reports widespread power outages appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Downtown Columbia post office parking lot still closed for building construction
COLUMBIA - The downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location's free parking lot is still closed for construction, though officials said it would reopen by Oct. 1. The lot was initially closed on Aug. 11 due to modifications to the post office's building, according to Mark Inglett, the strategic...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
bocojo.com
Local residents, Missouri Farm Family for Boone County
Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwos.com
Wednesday groundbreaking set for TopTracer Golf in Columbia
TopTracer Range will be building its second Missouri location just west of Columbia, at Midway Golf and Games. A groundbreaking event for the multi-million dollar facility is set for 4:30 this (Wednesday) afternoon at Midway Golf and Games, which is visible from I-70. TopTracer is owned by Top Golf, and...
939theeagle.com
Two dangerous trees removed from popular Columbia park, before Roots N Blues; two more to be cut down
With several thousand people expected in Columbia’s popular Stephens Lake park this weekend for the Roots N Blues festival, park officials say two dangerous trees in the park have been removed. Columbia Parks and Recreation officials briefed the city council on Monday evening, saying the trees “presented an imminent...
Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Jefferson City Police Chief Wilde appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
While activists and citizens in some communities nationwide have called for defunding the police, Jefferson City residents approved a quarter-cent public safety sales tax for public safety in November 2021. New Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” he’s grateful that 70 percent of voters approved the public safety tax. He tells listeners his greatest challenge is to re-sell the profession. The Jefferson City Police Department is currently 10 to 11 officers short, and he’s trying to fill those positions. Chief Wilde joined us live in-studio:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
lakeexpo.com
Major Apartment Complex: Osage Beach To Hold Public Hearing Before Final Vote On Thursday
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The City of Osage Beach will hold a public hearing on Thursday, before taking a final vote on the incentive package for a large planned apartment complex on Nichols Road. The Preserve at Sycamore Creek would be a 268-unit apartment complex, built by Tegethoff Development...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
939theeagle.com
$8-million campaign is launched to build new Christian Academy school in Jefferson City
Saying the school has outgrown its current location capacity, Jefferson City-area parents and educators are trying to raise $8.3 million to build a new River Oak Christian Academy. Former Mizzou quarterback and former Jefferson City Jay star Kirk Farmer, who chairs the capital campaign, says enrollment has accelerated. Farmer tells...
Comments / 0