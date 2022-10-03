ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak

Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Peyton Manning's Delaware reference on ESPN tripped up Jalen Hurts -- unlike Eagles' foes

PHILADELPHIA − Not much has tripped up Jalen Hurts this season as he's quarterbacked the Eagles to a 4-0 start while winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for September. That is, until Monday night when legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning dropped a Tubby Raymond-University of Delaware reference while Hurts was a...
