Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Ben Simmons Booed at Home While Missing First Two Preseason Free Throws
VIDEO: Ben Simmons booed in Brooklyn while shooting free throws.
Philadelphia 76ers Land Harrison Barnes In Major Trade Scenario
History always repeats itself. If you haven’t noticed, you’re not listening. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. If you’ve closely followed a team for years, you’ve probably noticed trends. Some teams tend to build around big men, while some prefer guards.
Furkan Korkmaz has a message for Sixers after strong game vs. Nets
NEW YORK — Furkan Korkmaz is preparing for his sixth season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Following a down 2021-22 season, it is reasonable to expect this season will be critical since he is trying to keep a rotation spot. The Sixers made quite a few offseason moves, bringing in...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak
Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
Peyton Manning's Delaware reference on ESPN tripped up Jalen Hurts -- unlike Eagles' foes
PHILADELPHIA − Not much has tripped up Jalen Hurts this season as he's quarterbacked the Eagles to a 4-0 start while winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for September. That is, until Monday night when legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning dropped a Tubby Raymond-University of Delaware reference while Hurts was a...
'I trust Jalen!' As Eagles reunite with Zach Ertz, some thoughts on his new, former QB
The Eagles continue on their early-season reunion tour this week with Zach Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals. That's on the heels of Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders, and Jalen Reagor and the Minnesota Vikings. ...
