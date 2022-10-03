ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

klkntv.com

How Nebraska’s defense is preparing for away game against Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has one less day than usual to prepare for Friday’s away game against Rutgers. At a press conference Tuesday, defensive coordinator Bill Busch detailed how the Huskers will prepare for the matchup in Piscataway, New Jersey. “Everything was about competition getting ourselves better...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players

Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Mark Whipple hypes up ‘first place’ Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program is off the chain, so to speak. They’ve fired Scott Frost. They’re 2-3 overall but their 1-1 1 record technically puts them in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. And now offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is just letting loose at press conferences to try and motivate his team and the fanbase.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Former Husker Mark Pelini dies in Indiana car crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Mark Pelini, who started at center for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2014, and who was the nephew of former Husker head coach Bo Pelini, died Sunday in a vehicle crash in Indiana. Investigators say Pelini, 31, was driving an SUV that hit a deer on an...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha metro's first frost of the season likely Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The chilliest temperatures of the fall season so far will arrive for most of Nebraska and Iowa just in time for the weekend. Friday morning could bring some patchy frost north of the metro, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. After a chilly day with highs...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
LINCOLN, NE
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha small business owner bringing truckload of supplies to Florida

OMAHA, Neb. — The wheels are in motion for Amos Foresta's 1,500-mile trip to Fort Myers, Florida. "I have all the tools, I have all the equipment, I have the knowledge," said Foresta, who owns Omaha Yards. "I don't know if we can make a big dent. But three guys who work real hard, I think that we can make a difference."
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
WISNER, NE
KETV.com

New candidate enters race for Lincoln mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. — Looking ahead to 2023, another name has entered the race for Lincoln mayor. Stan Parker announced his candidacy Wednesday. Parker is a former Husker football player who was on the team in the 1980s. He's spent the last 30 years working in the nonprofit sector. State...
LINCOLN, NE

