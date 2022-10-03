ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court tosses out MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s petition against Dominion Voting

By Ryan King
 3 days ago

D ominion Voting Systems' whopping $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court tossed out Lindell's challenge against it.

The high court declined to pick up Lindell's challenge Monday, cementing an August 2021 lower court ruling that cleared the way for the suit. Dominion Voting Systems has alleged that Lindell dealt severe damage to its reputation by trafficking and peddling claims it engaged in election malfeasance during the 2020 cycle .

MIKE LINDELL MUST FACE DEFAMATION LAWSUIT, MINNESOTA JUDGE RULES

Both Lindell and Dominion Voting Systems have denied wrongdoing. However, a judge in the August 2021 lower court ruling, Judge Carl Nichols, agreed that the voting company had strong grounds to pursue defamation against Lindell.

"In totality, it has adequately alleged that Lindell made his claims knowing that they were false or with reckless disregard for the truth," Nichols wrote .

Alex Brandon/AP
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington.

The Supreme Court's vote count for the case is not publicly available, but Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who heard oral arguments for the high court for the first time Monday, did not participate in the decision on the Lindell petition.

Dominion Voting Systems contends that Lindell knowingly and maliciously pushed false theories about the 2020 election. The voting machine company pointed to his tendency to promote his company's products while amplifying his claims. Lawyers for Lindell have countered that he genuinely believes his assertions and has proof.

"Dominion contends that his claims were so inherently improbable that only a reckless man would have made them, that he intentionally disregarded evidence of their falsity, that he relied on obviously unreliable sources, and that he made his claims in accordance with a preconceived narrative that he constructed for financial gain," Nichols explained.

Other prominent allies of former President Donald Trump who promulgated 2020 election fraud claims — such as lawyer Sidney Powell, attorney Rudy Giuliani, and others — have similarly found themselves in the legal crosshairs of Dominion Voting Systems.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Recently, a federal court tossed out a countersuit lodged against Dominion Voting Systems by Powell. Lindell also suffered another legal blow in the Dominion tiff in May, when Nichols rejected a defamation suit Lindell levied against the Dominion and Smartmatic.

Smartmatic, which is also a voting machine company, is similarly suing Lindell for defamation over his 2020 election claims.

The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
