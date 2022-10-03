Read full article on original website
Voting rights experts analyze Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is less than two weeks away from early voting and the last day to register to vote for the midterm is Oct. 11. But all eyes are on the Peach State’s highly contested Senate race that could shift the balance of power in Washington. Georgia’s Senate race is heating up this […]
Young Black voters are dominating the Georgia midterms one student at a time
Clark Atlanta University students shuffling through the campus promenade Sept. 20, going to and from their classes, were met by a group of their peers delivering a single directive: vote. “We wanted to make sure we were in students’ faces,” said Janiah Henry, a Clark Atlanta University senior and the...
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
Georgia 2022 general election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Georgia May 2022 primary election guide: Key dates and voting information. The election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election...
Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion
In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Washington Examiner
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pulls in $29M as rematch against Stacey Abrams heats up
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has raised nearly $29 million over the last three months, collecting more money between July 1 and Sept. 30 than he did during his entire 2018 gubernatorial campaign. The sitting governor, who is facing Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the November midterm election, raised $8.9 million...
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Atlanta school board drafts divisive concepts rules after opposing law
A new Georgia law requires school districts to create a process to resolve parent complaints about how race is taught.
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came...
WRDW-TV
Where Ga. attorney general candidates stand on crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jen Jordan, Democratic candidate for Georgia attorney general, visited Augusta on Sunday to campaign. She joined the Augusta-Richmond County Democrats for their canvass launch to talk about her goals if she’s elected. Jordan says everyone wants the same thing: safety. GEORGIA POLITICS:. “Everybody wants a...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
WRDW-TV
Geoff Duncan’s departure as lieutenant governor opens opportunity for Dems, GOP
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rare instance of Georgia’s No. 2 elected official not running for a second term has created an open seat in this fall’s 2022 midterm elections. After being elected to the state House in 2012, Republican Geoff Duncan became Georgia’s lieutenant governor in 2018, defeating Sarah Riggs Amico with 52% of the vote.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
WLTX.com
'Really shocked': Georgia political scientist reacts to Herschel Walker's son turning on him
ATLANTA — The sudden turn by Herschel Walker's son, Christian, against the Republican Senate candidate after reported revelations that he paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009 was "shocking," a leading Atlanta political scientist said. The Daily Beast broke the news Monday night, reporting to have seen receipts for...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger lawsuit rulings
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Monday to talk about the recent rulings in a lawsuit filed against the state for its recently-passed election laws. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Fulton County asks judge to disqualify lawyers for 11 alternative electors
Fulton County prosecutors examining efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia are trying to disqualify a pair of lawyers representing 11 alternative electors in the special grand jury's crosshairs.
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
lanereport.com
Fiber optic internet provider Accelecom acquires Georgia Public Web
Accelecom, a wholesale and business fiber provider based in Louisville, completed its acquisition of Georgia Public Web, a leading regional broadband provider with more than 20 years of experience operating carrier-grade fiber optic networks in the Southeastern region. This addition will enable Accelecom to enhance state-of-the-art fiber-optic services to enterprise...
