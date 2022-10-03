Read full article on original website
Related
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Lions could reunite with veteran receiver?
The Detroit Lions may be bringing in a veteran wideout for another hurrah. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Lions are visiting this week with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The 33-year-old Sanu played in Detroit during the 2020 season, appearing in seven total games for them. Sanu,...
Detroit Lions announce 5 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Patriots
Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions have put themselves in a very difficult position as they sit at 1-3 with a road matchup against the New England Patriots staring them straight in the face. With a win, the Lions would move to 2-3 on...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
markerzone.com
DEVILS RELEASE FORMER 4TH OVERALL PICK FROM HIS PTO
After signing a professional try-out contract with the New Jersey Devils last month, 2007 4th overall pick Thomas Hickey has been released according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Hickey, 33, became an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending parts of the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Islanders. With no contract offers coming in, Hickey had to settle for a PTO.
FOX Sports
Flyers host the Devils to begin season
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils for the season opener. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and went 8-14-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances. New Jersey had a...
NHL
Predators mascot steals show on Global Series off day in Prague
PRAGUE -- John Russell has been the Nashville Predators team photographer since they joined the NHL in 1998-99. He has missed six home games in all that time, and he's covered the Stanley Cup Final, Winter Classic and Stadium Series. He thought he'd seen everything. But he'd never seen anything...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
Ohio State football faces new kind of challenge
Home is where the heart is. That’s been the case for the Ohio State football team in the first five weeks of the season. Every game has been at home up until now. The confines of the Shoe have been friendly to them too as they have won every game thus far by double-digits.
NHL
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL・
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
Yardbarker
Flyers finish 2022-2023 preseason with OT loss to Islanders, 4-3
The Philadelphia Flyers dropped their preseason finale to the New York Islanders in overtime, 4-3, owning a record of 1-4-1. Again, the Flyers missed key players, offering younger players another chance to make a lasting impression on John Tortorella before the regular season. In a losing effort, impressions were made....
NBC Sports
Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
Comments / 0