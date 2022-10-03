The Green Bay Packers signed LB Eric Wilson off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The transaction was announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Wilson (6-1, 230), a sixth-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He spent this past offseason with the New Orleans Saints before being waived after training camp and was on the Saints' practice squad for the first four weeks of the season. In five seasons with the Vikings (2017-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and Houston Texans (2021), Wilson appeared in 78 regular-season games with 27 starts and recorded 254 tackles (136 solo), eight sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. On special teams, he posted 26 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point. He has also appeared in four postseason games with two starts, recording 13 tackles (nine solo), a QB hit and a special teams tackle. He will wear No. 45 for the Packers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO