ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

RESURFACING PROJECTS TO BEGIN IN AREA COUNTIES

As part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program, the Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface 20 routes, more than 148 lane miles, in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe, and Randolph counties. The contractor plans to begin asphalt resurfacing this week on Howard County Route CC and Randolph County Route P. Resurfacing on these two routes is anticipated to be completed by early October. See exact locations below:
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired a primary care facility in Mexico, Missouri. The facility -- located at 600 Medical Park Drive -- was previously owned by Noble Health. The practice -- which has been in Mexico since 1997 -- will be called Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, according The post Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
County
Boone County, MO
Rocheport, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Boone County, MO
Business
City
Rocheport, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to Rick's C Store & More on Tuesday night for a structure fire. The fire was inside the building. An employee was assessed and released on the scene, according to a press release. Crews remained at the scene until 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The The post Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Potterfield
bocojo.com

Local residents, Missouri Farm Family for Boone County

Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Wednesday groundbreaking set for TopTracer Golf in Columbia

TopTracer Range will be building its second Missouri location just west of Columbia, at Midway Golf and Games. A groundbreaking event for the multi-million dollar facility is set for 4:30 this (Wednesday) afternoon at Midway Golf and Games, which is visible from I-70. TopTracer is owned by Top Golf, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Midway Usa#Eagle#Victorian
kjluradio.com

Crews work overnight fire at Lake Ozark convenience store

Fire crews work a structure fire at a convenience store in Lake Ozark overnight. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that there was a commercial structure fire in the area that was blocking Route W, between the first roundabout and Lakeland Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
LAKE OZARK, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

The cost of beer: How one family-owned brewery in Missouri is navigating rising prices

As Chris and Pam Byars plan their weekly supply shipment for their brewery in Versailles, inflation has created the need to be strategic with their orders. There is no guarantee that the same products will be available from week to week and an even less chance that the prices will remain the same. Switching suppliers means taking a risk on the quality of an untested product, while paying higher prices for ingredients means that some of these costs must be passed down to customers.
VERSAILLES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
kbia.org

Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are

Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Missouri’s commodity groups praise farm tax credit legislation

Missouri commodity group leaders are joining Governor Mike Parson (R) in Jefferson City this morning, as he signs key farm tax credit legislation into law. Lawmakers approved legislation proposed by the governor that provides for a six-year extension of agricultural tax credits, including programs for biodiesel, ethanol, meat processing facilities and urban farming.
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
BEVIER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy