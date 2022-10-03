Read full article on original website
As part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program, the Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface 20 routes, more than 148 lane miles, in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe, and Randolph counties. The contractor plans to begin asphalt resurfacing this week on Howard County Route CC and Randolph County Route P. Resurfacing on these two routes is anticipated to be completed by early October. See exact locations below:
KOMU
Columbia looks to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will put forth a resolution at its October 17 council meeting to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter this winter. Room at the Inn, a Columbia nonprofit, will primarily use the space for the time being. The city of...
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired a primary care facility in Mexico, Missouri. The facility -- located at 600 Medical Park Drive -- was previously owned by Noble Health. The practice -- which has been in Mexico since 1997 -- will be called Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, according The post Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to Rick's C Store & More on Tuesday night for a structure fire. The fire was inside the building. An employee was assessed and released on the scene, according to a press release. Crews remained at the scene until 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The The post Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone Electric reports widespread power outages
Boone Electric Cooperative reported outages across a swath of Boone County on Wednesday morning, with about 1,800 members without power at about 10:15 a.m. The post Boone Electric reports widespread power outages appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
bocojo.com
Local residents, Missouri Farm Family for Boone County
Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner.
kwos.com
Two dangerous trees removed from popular Columbia park, before Roots N Blues; two more to be cut down
With several thousand people expected in Columbia’s popular Stephens Lake park this weekend for the Roots N Blues festival, park officials say two dangerous trees in the park have been removed. Columbia Parks and Recreation officials briefed the city council on Monday evening, saying the trees “presented an imminent...
Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Wednesday groundbreaking set for TopTracer Golf in Columbia
TopTracer Range will be building its second Missouri location just west of Columbia, at Midway Golf and Games. A groundbreaking event for the multi-million dollar facility is set for 4:30 this (Wednesday) afternoon at Midway Golf and Games, which is visible from I-70. TopTracer is owned by Top Golf, and...
kjluradio.com
Crews work overnight fire at Lake Ozark convenience store
Fire crews work a structure fire at a convenience store in Lake Ozark overnight. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that there was a commercial structure fire in the area that was blocking Route W, between the first roundabout and Lakeland Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
missouribusinessalert.com
The cost of beer: How one family-owned brewery in Missouri is navigating rising prices
As Chris and Pam Byars plan their weekly supply shipment for their brewery in Versailles, inflation has created the need to be strategic with their orders. There is no guarantee that the same products will be available from week to week and an even less chance that the prices will remain the same. Switching suppliers means taking a risk on the quality of an untested product, while paying higher prices for ingredients means that some of these costs must be passed down to customers.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
kwos.com
$8-million campaign is launched to build new Christian Academy school in Jefferson City
Saying the school has outgrown its current location capacity, Jefferson City-area parents and educators are trying to raise $8.3 million to build a new River Oak Christian Academy. Former Mizzou quarterback and former Jefferson City Jay star Kirk Farmer, who chairs the capital campaign, says enrollment has accelerated. Farmer tells...
kbia.org
Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are
Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
kwos.com
Missouri’s commodity groups praise farm tax credit legislation
Missouri commodity group leaders are joining Governor Mike Parson (R) in Jefferson City this morning, as he signs key farm tax credit legislation into law. Lawmakers approved legislation proposed by the governor that provides for a six-year extension of agricultural tax credits, including programs for biodiesel, ethanol, meat processing facilities and urban farming.
khqa.com
Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
