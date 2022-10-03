Henrietta (NY) Fire District Helps Couple Stay Together in Final Years

Read full article on original website
Man Steals Jaws of Life Off Fire Truck in Clayton County (GA)
At Clayton County Fire Station 2 in Forest Park, you would typically see the fire engine out on the driveway, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The fire chief said the department has canceled its open-door policy with the community after a thief stole the HURST Jaws of Life off a fire truck.
Lake Rayborn (TX) Fire Department Seeks Permanent Rescue Boat
A recent lake fatality has prompted a new mission for Lake Rayburn volunteer firefighters, who are now asking for the public’s help to save lives, BeaumontEnterprise.com reported. The firefighters are seeking funding options for a permanent fire and rescue boat on Lake Sam Rayburn to improve response time to...
Cheyenne (WY) Breaks Ground on New Converse Avenue Fire Station
Cheyenne marked the official beginning of a construction project Wednesday that will bring three fire stations to new locations, WyomingNews.com reported. The ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new Station No. 5, 4200 Converse Avenue, was the culmination of a multi-year mission to expand Cheyenne Fire Rescue’s footprint, reduce response times and make residents safer, the report said.
Stanford Heights (NY) Fire Department Submits Scaled-Down Replacement Plan
Representatives from the Stanford Heights Fire Department presented a slightly scaled down plan to build a new $12.5 million fire station behind the existing station on Central Avenue, SpotlightNews.com reported. There are five parcels of land totaling three-plus acres along Central Avenue between Covington and Wilber avenues that will be...
Crews Could Return to Renovated Mobile (AL) Midtown Fire Station by End of October
Firefighters at the Douglas A. Melton Fire Station on Midtown’s Lafayette Street in Mobile recently sounded their own alarm when they noticed ceiling tiles were falling and they were covered in what appeared to be mold and mildew, MyNBC15.com reported. Turns out it was worse than that. Asbestos, used...
New Sheldon (IA) Fire Company Aerial Ladder Arrives
The long-awaited new aerial ladder truck has arrived at the Sheldon Fire Company, KIWARadio.com reported. The truck was ordered July 21, 2021, with a price tag of $1.08 million. The truck is a 2022 Spartan Gladiator chassis with a Smeal 100’ rear mount platform ladder truck, which the department has...
Atlanta (GA) Fire Rescue Foundation Asking Sponsors to ‘Adopt’ Fire Stations
An official with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation said since fire stations are in operation 24/7, 365 days a year that the wear and tear is considerable and that upkeep isn’t always covered by the city, KESQ.com reported. The official said many of these “replacement” costs, like a new...
WI Freemasons Donate Over 300 Fire Suppression Tools to Departments Across the State
MEQUON, WI (October 04, 2022): Fire Suppression Solutions is honored to announce the Freemasons of Wisconsin ongoing commitment to donate Fire Suppression Tools to Police and Fire Departments throughout Wisconsin. These tools help first responders by slowing the progression of a fire, helping them gain valuable and often critical minutes...
Rapid City (SD) Welcomes New Ladder Truck to Station 6
The Rapid City Fire Department held a ceremony and blessing to welcome its new ladder truck into service. The ceremony included a traditional push-in, where the truck was pushed into Station 6 by members of the department, BlackHillsFox.com reported. This tradition dates back to when fire trucks were horse-drawn carriages...
Phillips (ME) Fire Continues Quest for New Station
The Phillips Fire Department recently took ownership of a new rescue squad to replace a failing truck. Next, they’re looking for a better home for their fleet, DailyBulldog.com reported. For about 12 years the department has researched ways to move out of the current location in the Public Works...
TX Fire Chief Firefighter Killed in Crash With Semi Truck
The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department chief and another firefighter were killed Tuesday night, according to the department’s Facebook page. The fire department reports that while returning to station from a call, Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were involved in a motor vehicle accident with a semi.
Sonoma County Fire Expands Advanced Life Support to Parts of Santa Rosa (CA)
Sonoma County Fire Department Stations 4 and 8 are now Advanced Life Support stations, SonomaCountyGazette.com reported. As of 8 a.m. on September 17, Station 4 – Bellevue (207 Todd Road, Santa Rosa) and Station 8 – Bennett Valley (6161 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa), will be equipped and staffed as ALS (Advanced Life Support) Stations upgrading them from BLS (Basic Life Support) Stations.
Monroe County (FL) Fire Rescue Gets New Truck
Monroe County Fire Rescue took delivery of a Mobile Fire Pump Testing and Training unit called a Draft Commander 3000, KeysNews.com reported. This mobile pump testing unit is one of a kind and will help Monroe County comply with National Fire Protection Association standards, the report said. The unit is stationed at the training facility on Grassy Key to provide hose testing and fire apparatus pump testing and training. The unit uses clean recycled fresh water during pump testing instead of salt water from an open water source that would corrode apparatus pumps.
Roanoke Rapids (NC) OKs Ordinance for Fire Engine Through FEMA Grant
Roanoke Rapids City Council Tuesday approved a capital project ordinance which allows for the purchase of a new fire truck through a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant, RRSpin.com reported. The grant award is $476,190 and the city’s match is $158,947, the report said. A fire official told the council...
Milford (OH) Community Fire Department Lights Up the Sky
On March 2, 2012, Clermont County (OH) was rocked with a deadly F3 tornado. Many local departments responded to assist with search and rescue efforts. Among those departments were members of the Milford (OH) Community Fire Department, which covers 3.5 square miles, with a population of 6,800, and close to 100,000 in neighboring mutual aid population.
Southside (AL) to Build New $4.1 Million Fire Station
The Southside City Council last week finalized actions toward construction of a new fire station, approving building a facility that will move the city toward a combination paid and volunteer department, GadsdenTimes.com reported. The council had previously awarded a bid for $3.9 million for a new station on Alabama Highway...
Woburn (MA) City Council Votes to Buy New Fire Ladder Truck
The Woburn (MA) City Council at its most recent meeting voted unanimously to adopt a Finance Committee report recommendation that favors the proposed purchase of a new fire ladder truck, HomeNewsHere.com reported. The mayor, who said the capital purchase can be incorporated within the city’s debt service schedule without issue,...
Hoover (AL) Council Votes to Buy Land to Relocate Fire Station No. 1
The Hoover City Council on Monday night voted to pay $1.3 million for a former bank property on U.S. 31 in the Green Valley area so the Hoover Fire Department can relocate Fire Station No. 1 there, HooverSun.com reported. The property, owned by Village Stations Inc., is between Salvatore’s Pizza...
Hickory (NC) Fire Department receives new truck
The city of Hickory has received a new fire truck. The Smeal/Spartan Custom Fire/Rescue Pumper replaces a 2003 General Fire Apparatus Spartan Pumper, which will be placed in reserve status for the next several years, HickoryRecord.com reported. The cost for the new apparatus was $647,415. The city received a discount...
