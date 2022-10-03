Read full article on original website
Everything Beamer said before Kentucky
South Carolina will look to secure its first conference win of the season on Saturday as it travels to Lexington to take on Kentucky. The Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2) are coming off of back-to-back wins against Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Wildcats (4-1, 1-1) are coming off a loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.
aseaofblue.com
2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set
The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
kentuckytoday.com
Deep WKU squad facing challenging 2022-23 schedule
BOWLING GREEN (KT) – With likely his deepest and most talented team in his seven years as Western Kentucky University, coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers will face the likes of Louisville, South Carolina, and in-state rival Eastern Kentucky on the road this season. The Hilltoppers’ schedule, which features...
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Auburn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 15 home football game vs. Auburn, with the contest televised on ESPN. This game will mark the 47th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-10, including a 13-2 mark in Oxford. The matchup against the Tigers will also serve as Ole Miss’ annual Military Appreciation game.
gobigbluecountry.com
John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule
The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
WLKY.com
Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, to perform before Western Kentucky football game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky university is bringing four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to campus this month, but maybe not for the reason you'd expect. If you haven't heard, Shaq has been doing DJ sets. He goes by "DJ Diesel" and will be performing...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss to celebrate baseball national championship in November
Ole Miss announces plans to celebrate its 2022 baseball national championship Nov. 9-12, surrounding the Rebels’ football game against Alabama. Highlighting the week will be members of the title team being honored at halftime of the football game, sporting their championship rings that they will receive that week. They will also participate in the Walk of Champions and other fan activities.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette trying to keep the “clutter” out of their minds following win over Saltillo
Lafayette football is not where they want to be. The Commodores sit at 2-4 on the season (1-1 in Region 1-5A), but are coming off a dominant win over Saltillo in which they exploded for a season-high 56 points. The offensive explosion came exactly when the ‘Dores needed it most...
middlesboronews.com
Big Blue Madness is a sellout
It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
z93country.com
Players and coaches remember former UK football coach Guy Morriss
(LEX 18) — Friends, family, and former players paid tribute to the late coach Guy Morriss on Sunday. The former head football coach for UK died on September 5 in Danville. He was 71 years old. Morriss came to Lexington in 1997 as the assistant head coach and offensive...
Oxford Eagle
One Night Stand art show returns to Ole Miss Motel Oct. 22
On Oct. 22, 12 artists will transform rooms at the Ole Miss Motel into their own art gallery from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. As part of the Motel Art Show Series, sponsored by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Oxford is celebrating its 15th year of this event. Featured artists include...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Blues Festival highlights local, regional talent
OXFORD – When office hours are over, some professors don’t hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs Oct. 6-8 at Harrison’s near the Oxford Square.
Oxford Eagle
Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton
Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton died at Sanctuary Hospice House on October 3, 2022 at age 95. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Anderson M. (A.M.) Linton, Jr. Sara was born in Batesville, Mississippi, March 14, 1927, to Allen Erskine and Ida Keating LeMaster. She graduated...
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
Ole Miss Students Get Busy Beating Each Other Up At Game
Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth
A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
WTVQ
Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
bereadylexington.com
Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
