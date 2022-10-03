Read full article on original website
Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
Ringo Starr Health Scare: Beatles' Drummer Canceled Two Concerts Due To Mysterious Illness
Ringo Starr canceled his set performance at the Four Wings Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, due to a mysterious illness on Saturday, September 30. The announcement revealed the Beatles' drummer had to pull out from the event after falling ill and unable to sing, though it didn't tell the reason behind his sickness.
