ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams paints Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as corrupt in new attack ads

By Barnini Chakraborty, Senior Investigations Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 173

Thai Tanic
2d ago

Independent voter here. My wallet and savings account tells me I’m definitely voting for Kemp. I can’t afford a Democrat this time around.

Reply(7)
104
Pierce Summers
2d ago

A person who was 50,000 dollars in arrears in taxes who now has a net worth in the millions and two homes in a state she said “was the worst in the country to live in” probably shouldn’t throw around corruption allegations!!

Reply(3)
51
ctguy
3d ago

l lean pretty much to the left. I do not agree with the abortion stuff and the gun stuff but I will say that camp has done a pretty good job with the state economically. and the fact that he actually stood his ground with Trump gives me a little more respect for him. Georgia could definitely do worse than Kemp.

Reply(4)
38
Related
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Northeast Georgia#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Jackson Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Hill

Schmitt holds double-digit lead in Missouri Senate race: poll

Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt (R) is leading Democratic challenger Trudy Busch Valentine by 11 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Friday. The poll of likely Missouri voters showed 49 percent of respondents saying they would support Schmitt if the Senate election were held...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy