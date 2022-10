Greg Nash President Biden waves to the press as first lady Jill Biden and the President walk towards Maine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, October 3, 2022. Biden and the first lady will visit Puerto Rico to examine damage from Hurricane Fiona.

President Biden, speaking from the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Monday afternoon, is expected to announce $60 million in federal aid for the island territory’s recovery from Hurricane Fiona.

The event is scheduled for 2:45 pm ET.

