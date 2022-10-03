Registration opens for Parade of Lights, Parade of Lights Market

Downtown Odessa, Inc. announced that registration for the Parade of Lights and Parade of Lights Market opened Saturday, a City of Odessa press release stated.

The Parade of Lights will start at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The parade route begins at 23rd Street on Andrews Highway and will travel south where it will turn West on Third Street to Medical Center Hospital.

Participants are encouraged to register early due to registration closing at 175 organization entries. Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites the community to spend the day downtown enjoying local restaurants, shops and other events in conjunction with the Parade of Lights.

The Parade of Lights Market and Letters to Santa will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 3. The market will be located on Texas Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets. Vendors of all kinds will be setup alongside food trucks and kids’ inflatables. Walk through Texas Avenue to find family fun for all ages.

The market will close at 10 p.m. Bring your children to the Copper Rose building downtown at 415 N. Grant Avenue from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for Letters to Santa. Children will have an opportunity to write their letter to Santa, put it in Santa’s mailbox, and get their free picture with Santa. At 5 p.m., Santa will be leaving to prepare for his appearance in the parade.

To register your float, or to sign up as a market or food truck vendor, visit Downtown Odessa, Inc.’s website at tinyurl.com/ym3bdk67.

For questions or concerns please call Downtown Odessa, Inc.’s office at 432-335-4682.