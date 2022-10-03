Read full article on original website
TechRadar
How to watch The Bear: stream one of the best the comedy-dramas of the year
High-pressure kitchen comedy The Bear has been lauded and quickly renewed for a second season. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the show portrays a shiny NYC fine-dining chef who must return to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's rundown sandwich deli after the death of his brother. The entire first season is now available to binge-watch all over the world. Here's how to watch The Bear online in the US and beyond.
‘Pennyworth’ Season 3 Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Pennyworth’ Will There Be on HBO Max?
Pennyworth is back with a new season on a new streaming service — and it’s even got a new title. The Batman prequel all about Alfred Pennyworth, Batman’s future butler, is now titled Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler and rolling out new episodes on HBO Max. It’s the same retro spy thriller that fans knew and loved on Epix, now with a much more descriptive (and fun!) title and a place alongside lots of other Batman content over on HBO Max. And if you haven’t been able to check out young Alfred Pennyworth’s days as a soldier and freedom...
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More
Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan to Star in Revival of ‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window’
Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan are set to star in the second-ever New York staging of A Raisin in the Sun writer Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window. Obie-winner Anne Kaufman will direct the production, which will open at the Brooklyn Art Museum’s Harvey Theater on Feb. 23. It’s her second time helming the play following her critically well-received revival at the Goodman Theatre in 2016 in Hansberry’s hometown of Chicago. More from The Hollywood ReporterTheater Groups Defend Oregon Shakespeare Director After Death ThreatsCritic's Notebook: Lea Michele Finally Gets Her Shot at 'Funny Girl,' and Nails ItConstance Wu,...
33 Movie Scenes People Laughed At So Hard, They Think They May Be The Funniest Of All Time
You already know Bridesmaids is on here somewhere.
When Is ‘A Million Little Things’ Coming Back? ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Premiere Info
The fourth season of A Million Little Things ended with a massive cliffhanger (shocking, I know) as it was revealed that Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) cancer had returned. When it comes to new episodes of DJ Nash’s beloved ensemble drama, we have some good news and some bad news: The series was renewed for Season 5, but it’s not on ABC’s fall schedule. While it’s never fun waiting for new episodes, a fifth season of the series was never a foregone conclusion. “There’s no question we were a bubble show,” Nash told TVLine at the time. “But everybody creatively at ABC...
TechRadar
It looks like Fallout's spiritual successor is getting a PS5 remaster
I've got good news for you, Outer Worlds fans, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has accidentally revealed a new edition of the space RPG that comes from the original Fallout creators. The ratings board published a listing (opens in new tab) for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, saying...
TechRadar
EA's answer to Monster Hunter has wooden helicopters, and I love it
The first Wild Hearts gameplay trailer for EA's new monster-slaying action game promises some delightful twists on the traditional Monster Hunter formula. Come for the giant creatures, like a two-story tall moss-covered pig, but stay for the ziplines, siege weapons, and battle-umbrellas. The game seems to promise punchy, responsive combat...
