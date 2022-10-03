Read full article on original website
If Russia’s nuclear rhetoric turns real, will the West believe it?
The boy who cried “wolf” in Aesop’s fable is looking more Russian every day. Senior Russian officials, up to and including President Vladimir Putin, have issued dozens of veiled and explicit threats of nuclear employment during its atrocious war in Ukraine. The problem is that Russia’s careless nuclear rhetoric is devaluing any future nuclear deterrence…
Democrats seek revenge after Opec+ cuts oil production ahead of midterms – live
Three lawmakers come out with bill that essentially declares Saudi Arabia is no longer an ally of Washington
Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.
Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with many still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort as island residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs. The shipwrecks further stoked tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey, who are locked in a heated dispute over maritime boundaries and migration. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced “deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life,” and praised rescuers’ “heroic” efforts.
