ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Prospects of Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook Remains ‘Real’

That said, the Lakers don’t seem likely to rush into a trade involving Westbrook, and very well could wait to see how well he fits into new coach Darvin Ham‘s system, per Charania, Amick and Buha. According to the report, Ham and Westbrook are already off to a better start than former coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Randolph
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Damian Lillard
NBA

2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks

Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Draft#Lonnie Walker Iv#Sportsline#2022 Fantasy
FanSided

25-under-25: Jaren Jackson Jr. will set the Memphis Grizzlies’ ceiling

The term unicorn is overused but it still fits for Jaren Jackson Jr. and he and his Memphis Grizzlies are ready to show you why. Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies is a man of many tastes. He is into high fashion and has music albums available for download. How many professional athletes balance such different interests with the style and swagger that the 23-year-old big from Michigan State possesses? In a world that continues to merge and meld, “JJJ” stands out even among those that are above the crowd.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets

Comments / 0

Community Policy