When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'
You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the behind the scenes misdeeds of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season. But according to a new interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, veteran point guard Marcus Smart...
Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans
Any NBA fan who has seen social media during Dwyane Wade's TNT shows knows that he's generally considered unimpressive. The post Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
LeBron Says He, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Have ’No Relationship’
After the Lakers’ preseason game, he gave a pretty cold answer about the franchise legend.
Prospects of Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook Remains ‘Real’
That said, the Lakers don’t seem likely to rush into a trade involving Westbrook, and very well could wait to see how well he fits into new coach Darvin Ham‘s system, per Charania, Amick and Buha. According to the report, Ham and Westbrook are already off to a better start than former coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook.
Shareef O'Neal says father, Shaq, now on board after butting heads over NBA draft decision
LAS VEGAS -- As soon as he had told reporters that he and his father, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, "bump heads" over his decision to leave college and enter the NBA draft, Shareef O'Neal said he knew he'd made a mistake. The younger O'Neal, who had just signed an NBA...
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks
Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Herrington: Finding a better balance of Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks key for Grizzlies
Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks have potential to be the best wing duo in franchise history.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
25-under-25: Jaren Jackson Jr. will set the Memphis Grizzlies’ ceiling
The term unicorn is overused but it still fits for Jaren Jackson Jr. and he and his Memphis Grizzlies are ready to show you why. Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies is a man of many tastes. He is into high fashion and has music albums available for download. How many professional athletes balance such different interests with the style and swagger that the 23-year-old big from Michigan State possesses? In a world that continues to merge and meld, “JJJ” stands out even among those that are above the crowd.
Luka Doncic’s Mavs as Play-In Team: Is John Hollinger Wrong (Again)?
Although the Dallas Mavericks have questions to answer after losing Jalen Brunson, John Hollinger of The Athletic seems more down on the team than most NBA analysts. Is his assessment fair?
Lakers News: LeBron James Addresses Terrible Preseason Shooting Night
The 18-time All-Star went 0-for-7 in 16 minutes.
Phoenix Suns Bench Shines in Sin City
The Phoenix Suns Bench Completes the Comeback Against the Lakers In Las Vegas
Duke basketball: Paolo Banchero posterizes defenders in preseason debut
Duke basketball rookie Paolo Banchero had a memorable preseason debut. The NBA season continues to inch closer and former Duke basketball forward Paolo Banchero is ready for the games to count. Banchero made his preseason debut on Monday night with the Orlando Magic and it did not take long for...
