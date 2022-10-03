Read full article on original website
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
When Marilyn Monroe met Miss Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Blonde,” a new, controversial movie about Marilyn Monroe, has renewed interest in the late actress’ life. However, one fact not mentioned in the film is her connection to Alabama. Although she never visited the state or filmed any movies there, Monroe did once meet and have her picture taken with Miss […]
themadisonrecord.com
World War II veteran Major Wooten, 105, loved country and his family
MADISON – Known for his outgoing personality and indomitable spirit, Major Lee Wooten died on Sept. 28 in hospice care with his family at his side. Wooten was 105 years old. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and helped liberate French citizens after landing at Utah Beach near Normandy. (‘Major’ is his legal name, not a military rank, despite his affiliation with the Army.)
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns for a second year
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns this month for its second year. The festival will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be located at the Chelsea Village Shopping Center on 10699 Old Hwy 280, Chelsea. The event...
Shelby Reporter
Alabama Pug Rescue to hold Pugs and Pumpkins event
PELHAM – It is the time of the season to see cute pugs and enjoy the festivities. Pug and dog lovers alike have an extra reason to celebrate the season this October. A special Pugs and Pumpkins event is set to take place at Oak Mountain State Park at the end of the month.
otmj.com
‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15
Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Sept. 6 through Sept. 26
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 6-26: -Jaime Denise Dearman, of Birmingham, and Kip Lee Dearman, of Pelham. -Catherine Abigail Lovoy, of Calera, and Patrick Joseph Lovoy, of Maylene. -Sarah Gentry Otwell, of Helena, and Franklin Dixon Otwell, III, of Montevallo. -Austin Hunter Plata-Becerril, of...
Shelby Reporter
THS band receives superior ratings at marching band festival
ALABASTER – The Marching Southern Sounds from Thompson High School performed on Oct. 1 at the 24th Annual Covered Bridge Marching Festival in Oneonta and brought home superior ratings for their performance. “I was absolutely thrilled with their performance,” said THS Director of Bands Graham Bennett. “The entire staff...
Trussville Social presents The Guest List
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Social will be presenting their first ever fine dining experience, The Guest List, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. for the first 60 people, and tickets are going fast. This fine dining experience will be $225 per person and includes some of the greatest wines from […]
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Shelby Reporter
Signal of the Season: The history behind Helena’s Pumpkin House
October signals the arrival of many things in Helena: the changing of the leaves, the various neighborhood Witches Rides and especially the return of the Helena Pumpkin House. Helena residents should be very familiar with the Pumpkin House. For the past three years, members of the city transform the pergola in the center of Old Town into a structure that screams of all things fall: Approximately 400 pumpkins from the Finley Ave. Farmers Market with twinkling string lights, scarecrows and more. Residents of the city are welcome to walk around and through the pergola, take photos, videos and make fun fall memories in the house’s month-long duration.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location
By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
Shelby Reporter
OMSP to hold annual Camp-O-Ween event
PELHAM – Spooky season is officially here and the people of Oak Mountain State Park are ready to celebrate. The first ever Camp-O-Ween took place in 2017, and the 2022 event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park. “We look forward...
wbrc.com
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16. -Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Swiss pocket knife was confiscated. Sept. 10. -Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.
Shelby Reporter
Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing
SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings. Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche. Spain Park High...
Shelby Reporter
DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera
CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
