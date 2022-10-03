Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Related
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 7
Livonia Franklin hops into the Metro Detroit top 10 for the first time this week while River Rouge reappears as well. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area conference football standings after Week 6
ANN ARBOR – Multiple Ann Arbor-area football teams are in the midst of conference championship races with only a few weeks left in the season. See where those teams sit in the conference standings below.
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan football prediction, odds and spread
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Although Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan isn’t a top 25 matchup on Saturday’s NCAAF slate, there are still plenty of betting opportunities for...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Receives Prediction For Fringe Five-Star Center
The Wolverines look to be in the driver’s seat for Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center out of Connecticut. Kante, the No. 35 recruit to On3 for the 2023 class, recently saw a prediction go in Michigan favor:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Iron Golf Coming to Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township
Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment experience, is set to open its doors in Shelby Township on Oct. 21, while a downtown Detroit location is slated to open […] The post Five Iron Golf Coming to Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The news caught many in the college football world off guard Sunday night, including Jim Harbaugh himself. Paul Chryst was fired after seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten West Division titles and was twice named conference coach of the year.
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song
Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
The Oakland Press
Little Caesars Arena triple-header leads weekend music lineup
When the late Stevie Ray Vaughan sang “The House is Rockin'” back in 1989, he didn’t say how big that house was. And the metro area’s big house — no, not THAT Big House — will indeed be rockin’ this weekend. Little Caesars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s
For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
Veteran Attorney Lisa Screen Joins Mike Morse Law Firm
With more than two decades of experience, Screen has tried more than 250 cases and pivoted from representing auto insurance companies to assisting accident victims. /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is pleased to welcome veteran attorney. Lisa Screen. to its talented team of trial lawyers. Screen has a diverse...
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs
Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass
The delivery service went viral on TikTok for its pizzas with up to 1,200 mg of THC. We tried it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Comments / 0