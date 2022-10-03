ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Natural gas prices are at a record high—here's what that means as the weather cools

By Dom DiFurio
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJecw_0iKAss4F00
DifferR // Shutterstock

Natural gas prices are at a record high—here's what that means as the weather cools

Winter is coming—and so are higher energy bills for American consumers, thanks to a global shortage of natural gas and ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has cut off multiple NATO countries' access to his country's oil and gas production in recent weeks, worsening already skyrocketing utility bills for small and large businesses throughout Germany and other leading European economies . The shut-off drew condemnation from trans-Atlantic leaders, who said Putin is weaponizing Russia's massive natural resources. Moscow has moved to shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas piped under the Baltic Sea to Europe, while redirecting more oil and gas to neutral or friendly countries in Asia, such as India and China. The Russian redirection of energy to China comes in response to Western economic sanctions. It is also a way for the Kremlin to retaliate for billions of dollars in U.S. and NATO military equipment provided to Ukraine six months into the Russian invasion.

Some forecasts estimate Europeans will see a more than threefold increase in energy bills this winter, including natural gas and electricity, compared with the winter of 2021. At the start of September, U.S. natural gas futures markets were trading up 95% year over year, suggesting consumers could pay double what they forked out just a year ago for their residential gas bills.

Stacker examined residential natural gas price and consumption data from the U.S. Energy Department's Energy Information Administration to see how U.S. prices have changed and which states have been most affected.

Natural gas is a fossil fuel made up mostly of methane and is considered a lower-emissions alternative to oil. We use natural gas to generate electricity, heat homes, and fuel stoves. But the fuel is in short supply worldwide, not only driving up costs in Europe but creating a multinational emergency .

Those supply issues have had repercussions (though less significant ones so far) in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, natural gas accounts for about 30% of all energy consumption in the country, including serving as a baseload for renewables, such as West Texas's large wind farms. The U.S. doubled the amount of natural gas it exports to Europe over the last year. Gas is shipped across the Atlantic Ocean and other sea routes after being cooled to ultra-low temperatures, then compressed into tankers at liquefied natural gas terminals.

There are currently a dozen operating liquefied natural gas terminals in the eastern U.S., with most concentrated on the Gulf of Mexico. Canada has one active liquefied natural gas terminal that can ship to Europe. The rise of liquefied natural gas over the last two decades has created, for the first time, a global marketplace for gas, linking hitherto separate North American, Asian, and European Union energy markets. That's partly why sky-high prices in Europe are driving up natural gas prices here in the U.S.

So far this year, the average price of residential natural gas nationally is $15.19 per thousand cubic feet. That's the highest price since the U.S. Energy Information Administration began collecting data. The federal agency forecasts U.S. natural gas consumption for 2022 will set a new record. Residents in Hawaii, Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas have paid the highest prices for natural gas so far this year.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Research warned in an early September 2022 memo that "the market continues to underestimate the depth, breadth, and structural repercussions of the [energy affordability] crisis." Researchers said conditions could grow to be even direr than the oil crisis experienced in the 1970s, when an oil embargo enacted by Mideast oil producers drove down supplies and drove up prices.

Liza Tucker, a consumer advocate with the nonpartisan public interest group Consumer Watchdog , urged consumers to prepare to conserve energy. In states with a deregulated energy market, such as Texas, Tucker recommends shopping around for the best rates. Many energy providers and state governments offer rebates and incentives, and Tucker advises taking advantage of as many as possible. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, several states have also set up utility bill assistance programs for low-income consumers.

Where it's financially advantageous, consumers can also consider upgrading to more efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, or installing solar panels to reduce overall energy costs. Lower cost conservation options include installing new weather stripping and adding insulation to your home—especially in older ones.

Changing behaviors, Tucker told Stacker, can also affect usage. "Play with the thermostat and see at what point your body really feels too cold. If you've got a new energy-efficient dishwasher, don't run it half-full and think you are saving energy," she said. "Run it full."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oKTq_0iKAss4F00
Stacker

How natural gas prices have grown in the last five decades

Roughly half of all American households heat their homes with natural gas, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. NEADA forecasts that those Americans reliant on natural gas for heat will pay nearly 34% more than last year to keep their homes warm this winter.

Natural gas prices have set new records this year, climbing past the highs seen during the 2008-2009 recession. The price of natural gas doubled in the first six months of 2022, jumping from $12.04 per thousand cubic feet to $22.73.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5L0f_0iKAss4F00
Stacker

States that consume the most natural gas

The biggest consumers of natural gas are states in the Midwest, including Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio, as well as those across the western U.S. that experience colder temperatures, such as the Rocky Mountain states of Wyoming and Colorado. New York residents also used a large amount of natural gas last year compared with their northeastern neighbors in New England. New York homes use more natural gas for heating than the average for the U.S., according to the EIA .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5sjk_0iKAss4F00
Stacker

Natural gas prices in each state

States that consume the most natural gas tend to be those in the Midwestern states. The most expensive natural gas prices this year, however, were not found in the Midwest, but in Hawaii, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Maine.

High demand for air conditioning during the summer heat wave has already exacerbated the pain of higher natural gas prices in the Southern U.S., pushing energy bills to unsustainable levels for some consumers. And small business owners in South Carolina have said they're changing the way they operate, due to the higher costs of keeping restaurants and storefronts cooled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGqK0_0iKAss4F00
Jevanto Productions // Shutterstock

What rising natural gas prices mean for inflation

The rising cost of everything from groceries to housing, car rentals, and gasoline has pinched Americans' wallets over the last year. And while prices at the gas pump are coming down from highs seen in the spring, costly energy bills have kept the pressure on consumers this summer, as Southern states have experienced heat waves and drought.

Higher prices for energy this winter—along with higher food and shelter costs—could keep inflation elevated. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation under control, inflation dipped from 8.5% in July to 8.3% in August.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter

Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Natural Gas Prices#American#Nato#Russian#Kremlin#Europeans
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
POTUS
Benzinga

China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit

Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
The Jewish Press

Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field

A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy