Hendrick Motorsports ‘thinks’ Alex Bowman will return at Charlotte ROVAL

Alex Bowman missed the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway due to concussion-like symptoms that stemmed from a wreck in the previous event at Texas Motor Speedway.

However, the leader at Hendrick Motorsports “thinks” Bowman will return to the No. 48 car this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Rick Hendrick discusses Alex Bowman's status ahead of the Charlotte ROVAL

Rick Hendrick talked about Bowman’s injury in his post-race press conference after Chase Elliott, one of his drivers, won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway and locked himself into the Round of 8.

This is what Hendrick had to say about Bowman’s status and what has gone on during the week.

“After the race (at Texas Motor Speedway), (Alex Bowman) said he didn’t feel good. But it was Monday morning. I didn’t know anything because he stayed in the car. Then Monday morning he didn’t feel well. They started working with him Tuesday. Wednesday was good. He felt much better. Then Thursday he backed up, he didn’t feel good, so he went to see the doctor. I think hopefully he’ll be back next week. I think he will. He’s feeling good today and yesterday. I guess he’ll go back and get evaluated here midweek.” Rick Hendrick on Alex Bowman’s status

It might be unexpected to hear Hendrick say that Bowman could be back at the Charlotte ROVAL this weekend after seeing what has happened to Kurt Busch and 23XI Racing.

Busch has been out of the car since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs has been substituting for Busch as he works on returning to the No. 23 car as soon as he is healthy and medically cleared.

However, there are differences between Bowman and Busch. The driver of the No. 48 car is younger so that could play a role in the process. Plus, the severity of the symptoms can vary from person to person, as does the body’s reaction and healing time.

There is no set timeline for each driver. It changes very fast and concussions are serious injuries that need to be watched carefully. This would be important in any sport, but going almost 200 miles per hour in a car is a different matter.

Bowman’s crew chief Greg Ives chimed in on the radio before the race at Talladega Superspeedway started and said “Thank you (Noah Gragson) for stepping in, (Alex Bowman) I know you are home watching. Get well soon and see you next week.” Perhaps, it is known that his injury is not as serious.

Noah Gragson substituted for Bowman in the No. 48 car and finished in 19th place. The No. 48 car is in a must-win situation if it wants to advance in the owner’s championship next weekend.

Alex Bowman’s playoff situation if he returns at the Charlotte ROVAL

As stated above, the No. 48 car is in a must-win situation as it sits 34 points behind the No. 2 car for the final spot in the Round of 8 for the owner’s championship. This is notable for many reasons.

The owner’s championship remains the most important to teams since the results of the standings are how the bonus money is handed out in the NASCAR Cup Series. It does not matter where the individual driver finishes at the end.

As for the individual driver, Bowman has a very simple situation ahead of him if he returns to the Charlotte ROVAL. The 29-year-old sits 54 points below Chase Briscoe for the final playoff spot in the Round of 8.

Bowman will need to win his first career road course event if he wants to make the next round after missing the race at Talladega Superspeedway. Christopher Bell joins Bowman in a likely must-win territory too.

It would not be shocking if Bowman came home with victory if he returns. He has never finished outside of the top-10 positions at the race track and has two top-5 finishes with a best finish of second place in 2019.

While Bowman is not the best driver on road courses, this one seems to fit his style very well. The door for making the Round of 8 on points is closed; however, winning would make that door irrelevant.

Most importantly, Bowman’s health and safety is the most critical factor within the whole process. If he is deemed to be unfit to race at the Charlotte ROVAL, there’s no reason for him to pilot the No. 48 car this weekend.

