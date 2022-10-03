ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hendrick Motorsports ‘thinks’ Alex Bowman will return at Charlotte ROVAL

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0GVu_0iKAskFf00

Alex Bowman missed the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway due to concussion-like symptoms that stemmed from a wreck in the previous event at Texas Motor Speedway.

However, the leader at Hendrick Motorsports “thinks” Bowman will return to the No. 48 car this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Rick Hendrick discusses Alex Bowman’s status ahead of the Charlotte ROVAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjfK7_0iKAskFf00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Hendrick talked about Bowman’s injury in his post-race press conference after Chase Elliott, one of his drivers, won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway and locked himself into the Round of 8.

This is what Hendrick had to say about Bowman’s status and what has gone on during the week.

“After the race (at Texas Motor Speedway), (Alex Bowman) said he didn’t feel good. But it was Monday morning. I didn’t know anything because he stayed in the car. Then Monday morning he didn’t feel well. They started working with him Tuesday. Wednesday was good. He felt much better. Then Thursday he backed up, he didn’t feel good, so he went to see the doctor. I think hopefully he’ll be back next week. I think he will. He’s feeling good today and yesterday. I guess he’ll go back and get evaluated here midweek.”

Rick Hendrick on Alex Bowman’s status

It might be unexpected to hear Hendrick say that Bowman could be back at the Charlotte ROVAL this weekend after seeing what has happened to Kurt Busch and 23XI Racing.

Busch has been out of the car since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs has been substituting for Busch as he works on returning to the No. 23 car as soon as he is healthy and medically cleared.

However, there are differences between Bowman and Busch. The driver of the No. 48 car is younger so that could play a role in the process. Plus, the severity of the symptoms can vary from person to person, as does the body’s reaction and healing time.

Also Read:
Evaluating NASCAR’s big penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs

There is no set timeline for each driver. It changes very fast and concussions are serious injuries that need to be watched carefully. This would be important in any sport, but going almost 200 miles per hour in a car is a different matter.

Bowman’s crew chief Greg Ives chimed in on the radio before the race at Talladega Superspeedway started and said “Thank you (Noah Gragson) for stepping in, (Alex Bowman) I know you are home watching. Get well soon and see you next week.” Perhaps, it is known that his injury is not as serious.

Noah Gragson substituted for Bowman in the No. 48 car and finished in 19th place. The No. 48 car is in a must-win situation if it wants to advance in the owner’s championship next weekend.

Related: Alex Bowman fends off Kyle Larson to win Pennzoil 400

Alex Bowman’s playoff situation if he returns at the Charlotte ROVAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsuK1_0iKAskFf00
Sep 11, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) drives during the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

As stated above, the No. 48 car is in a must-win situation as it sits 34 points behind the No. 2 car for the final spot in the Round of 8 for the owner’s championship. This is notable for many reasons.

The owner’s championship remains the most important to teams since the results of the standings are how the bonus money is handed out in the NASCAR Cup Series. It does not matter where the individual driver finishes at the end.

As for the individual driver, Bowman has a very simple situation ahead of him if he returns to the Charlotte ROVAL. The 29-year-old sits 54 points below Chase Briscoe for the final playoff spot in the Round of 8.

Bowman will need to win his first career road course event if he wants to make the next round after missing the race at Talladega Superspeedway. Christopher Bell joins Bowman in a likely must-win territory too.

Also Read:
NASCAR’s big driver movement has finally arrived in 2022

It would not be shocking if Bowman came home with victory if he returns. He has never finished outside of the top-10 positions at the race track and has two top-5 finishes with a best finish of second place in 2019.

While Bowman is not the best driver on road courses, this one seems to fit his style very well. The door for making the Round of 8 on points is closed; however, winning would make that door irrelevant.

Most importantly, Bowman’s health and safety is the most critical factor within the whole process. If he is deemed to be unfit to race at the Charlotte ROVAL, there’s no reason for him to pilot the No. 48 car this weekend.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Postrace News

Bubba Wallace had a pretty funny postrace moment on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place at Talladega on Sunday evening. While Wallace was not pleased with his finish, he did fine one silver lining. Wallace's post-race tweet went viral on Sunday night. "Well we didn’t crash🤷🏽‍♂️✅,"...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns

Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year

A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023. A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Had 4-Word Reaction To Sunday's Race

Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in Talladega didn't go very well for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place in the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Wallace was in OK spirits following the race, at least. He took to social media following the race. "Well we...
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NASCAR World Praising Dale Earnhardt Jr's Generous Move

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is receiving a lot of praise on social media this week - and for good reason. On Saturday night, NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns from a crash at Talladega Superspeedway. He was airlifted to Birmingham hospital. Two days later, Anderson provided an update...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Rick Hendrick
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Greg Ives
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today

Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News

NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year. According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023. Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 teams with no drivers announced for 2023

There are quite a few NASCAR Cup Series teams which have yet to announce anything pertaining to their plans for the 2023 season. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup is coming together little by little, with several drivers having recently signed contract extensions or deals to compete with new teams next year.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Roval#Nascar Cup Series#Talladega Superspeedway#Texas Motor Speedway#The Round Of 8
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Hid His 20+ Concussions From NASCAR, But He's Now a Leading Proponent of Driver Safety

The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NFL
Racing News

Kevin Harvick penalized 100 points after Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR penalty report from Talladega Superspeedway. Last weekend, NASCAR visited Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Talladega penalty report for NASCAR weekend. Following the race weekend, Kevin Harvick has been handed a massive 100-point penalty. The team and driver have...
TALLADEGA, AL
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: October 2022 (Talladega Superspeedway)

Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Talladega, Alabama. The famed 2.5-mile of Talladega Superspeedway hosted race number two of three in the Round of 12 for the Cup Series. View Talladega tv ratings for NASCAR weekend below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought in 1.019 million viewers with a rating of...
TALLADEGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Elliott back on top after Talladega win

It took five weeks, but a championship-eligible driver has finally won a playoff race. Fittingly, it was No. 1-seed Chase Elliott visiting victory lane after his last-lap pass of Ryan Blaney on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The win automatically sends Elliott into the Round of 8 – and he’ll enter the penultimate round with a commanding championship lead after his series-leading fifth win of 2022.
TALLADEGA, AL
fordauthority.com

Nascar Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Makes Xfinity Series Debut Next Week

Hailie Deegan, a Nascar Ford driver, will make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Deegan will command the No. 07 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series for the one-off race, which is fielded by SS Green Light Racing and will carry the colors of Pristine Auction as sponsor, per Motorsport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

Ware to sit out Roval Cup race

Cody Ware will turn over the No. 51 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Charlotte Roval as his badly damaged right foot and ankle continue to heal. Ware sustained an impaction fracture and other damage to his right ankle two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway when his Rick Ware Racing car hit the outside wall in Turn 4 and then the pit road wall. The first hit was severe enough that the throttle hung and Ware was a passenger as the car headed toward pit road.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy