Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard (concussion) ruled out for ‘TNF’

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard has been ruled out for the team’s Week 5 game Thursday night with a concussion.

Colts head coach Frank Reich added Monday that running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will continue to be monitored before making a determination on his availability to play against the Denver Broncos.

Leonard sustained the concussion in his season debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after colliding with teammate Zaire Franklin in the second quarter. Leonard was bleeding from the head.

Members of the training staff escorted Leonard to the locker room for evaluation and he was later ruled out of the game.

Leonard, 27, missed the first three games after undergoing surgery for a back injury in the offseason. He had been dealing with nerve issues that caused pain in his lower extremities.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro had two tackles before exiting.

NFL Network reported Monday that Taylor avoided a major injury to his ankle but his status is unclear, given the short week. The team originally feared Taylor had suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Taylor has 328 yards rushing with a touchdown in four starts this season. He also has nine catches for 44 yards.

The Colts (1-2-1) travel to Denver (2-2) on Thursday night.

–Field Level Media

