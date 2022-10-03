Read full article on original website
Related
Dry conditions increase the number of burn bans across Arkansas & Oklahoma
ARKANSAS, USA — The entire state of Arkansas is under a high wildfire danger, and the majority of Arkansas is under a burn ban. “Sixty-one counties out of the 75 counties in Arkansas are now under burn bans,” said Arkansas State Forester with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Joe Fox.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas deer & bears equipped with tracking collars as part of study
ARKANSAS, USA — As the fall season begins so does the hunting season in the Natural State. Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears wearing new tracking collars, but Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking the animal.
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Areas to watch in the tropics
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a relitevly quiet start to the hurricane season, activity quickly started to ramp up in September. Recently, we have seen our first major hurricane of the season, Hurricane Ian. At its peak, Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane. So far we have had...
Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas
Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
What is a burn ban and what does it mean for Arkansans?
ARKANSAS, USA — What exactly is a burn ban?. Burn bans are enacted due to hazardous weather and dry conditions, prohibiting people in impacted counties from burning outdoors. A burn ban will be issued by a county judge when the fire danger in an area is high. To find...
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
RELATED PEOPLE
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s how to view Wednesday’s International Space Station flyover
The International Space Station is set to fly over Arkansas Wednesday night and conditions are nearly perfect for viewing!
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
talkbusiness.net
Natural Resources Commission issues $141 million for water projects across Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission has allocated $140.9 million for six water and wastewater projects in the state. The projects will impact about 391,000 state residents. The Bayou Meto Water District in Lonoke County, received a $5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)...
Great Fall Destinations in Arkansas
Fall color destinations in Arkansas are a road trip away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage. The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the...
pnwag.net
ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast
The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0