Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO