Arkansas State

5newsonline.com

Arkansas deer & bears equipped with tracking collars as part of study

ARKANSAS, USA — As the fall season begins so does the hunting season in the Natural State. Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears wearing new tracking collars, but Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking the animal.
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Areas to watch in the tropics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a relitevly quiet start to the hurricane season, activity quickly started to ramp up in September. Recently, we have seen our first major hurricane of the season, Hurricane Ian. At its peak, Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane. So far we have had...
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas

Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
SignalsAZ

What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?

October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
pnwag.net

ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast

The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
