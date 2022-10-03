Read full article on original website
Back-to-back road trips for 3rd-ranked Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road this week, following a trip to the east coast. The Huskers returned from matches at Rutgers and Maryland on Sunday. Three days later, John Cook and his players were on a plane again. Nebraska plays at Michigan...
Team psyche improves as Huskers head to Rutgers
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He touched on how preparation has gone in a short week. “I thought it went smooth. Thought the kids were champions, the coaches did a really good job in a short week for them to prepare. They worked late nights, trying to get the game plan down. Last night, they got out here at 10:30 or 11 o’clock. Kids came back and worked today, thought it was really smooth this week.”
Markowski named preseason All-Big Ten
Nebraska sophomore post Alexis Markowski claimed first-team All-Big Ten recognition from the conference coaches and media when the league announced its preseason honors on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Markowski returns in pursuit of a big sophomore season to help the Huskers contend for...
Former Husker announces his run for Mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stan Parker is the second Republican to announce a bid for mayor. Stan Parker played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Park compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
Husker Basketball mourns passing of Tom Lorenz
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska basketball family lost a valued member over the weekend with the passing of Tom Lorenz. Lorenz served as general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013 and was an integral part of the Lincoln community since 1996. Lorenz was instrumental in the...
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
The cool down begins Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will move across Nebraska during the day Thursday. High temperatures will occur late this morning or early afternoon with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Increasing clouds expected Thursday night with a few scattered showers developing in western and central Nebraska. Mostly cloudy skies Friday morning with a few showers or sprinkles possible. Cool temperatures Friday afternoon with widespread frost likely late Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will be dry with warmer temperatures expected.
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
Popular city basketball courts get new look
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the capital city’s most popular places to play basketball has a whole new look and a lot of colors to go with it. Wednesday, the city unveiled a new mural on the South Antelope Park basketball courts. A project that’s been years in the making.
NReport: 1-on-1 interview with Casey Thompson
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment. Updated: 17 hours ago. A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of...
Wahoo school dedicates FFA learning center to former student killed in crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, is honoring a former student who tragically lost his life in 2021. Landen Montanio graduated from the school in 2020. During his time there, he developed a passion for welding thanks to the newly-developed FFA program, which included welding courses.
Nebraska lawmakers raise ideas to expand problem-solving courts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers look to tackle the staggering cost of locking up criminals. The idea is to expand the state’s problem-solving courts but it takes people and money. Nebraska’s first problem-solving court began 25 years ago and has slowly expanded. Here’s the list of what’s...
StarCare visits Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northwest High School’s health science program gained hands-on experience with the help of StarCare’s helicopter and air medical team. A Starcare team landed on Northwest’s practice field and students were able to hear from a pilot, an air nurse and air paramedic and also climb inside a medical helicopter.
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
Omaha Parks employee pulled from water after golf cart falls into pond
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Parks employee was pulled from the water after falling into a pond at Miller Park, police say. According to Omaha Police, a golf cart went into a pond at Miller Park Monday afternoon when an Omaha Parks employee appeared to have a medical problem. A...
Nice weather expected on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure in the region will bring fair skies and pleasant temperatures on Wednesday. Another cold front will move across Nebraska Thursday ushering in much cooler temperatures Thursday afternoon and Friday. Frost will be possible early Saturday morning. Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler...
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
NCBB Issues Urgent Call for Donations Following Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (NCBB Press Release) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is calling on eligible donors to give blood and platelets to support relief efforts as the impacts from last week’s Hurricane Ian continue to be assessed. “Our first priority at NCBB is always to ensure our local hospitals...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cotner and O Street, passenger in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said the driver of a motorcycle is dead and his passenger is in the hospital, following a crash Wednesday. LPD said shortly before 5:45 p.m., a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when they attempted to merge into the same lane and collided near Cotner Boulevard. The collision caused the motorcycle to fall and slide into a car.
