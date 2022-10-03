ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilmark, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

Small festival, big films

Circuit Arts and the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival presents a Mini Film Festival over Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend and the weekend following at the Grange Hall. The festival will offer a number of intriguing viewing choices, including those that celebrate and honor native cultures. “The inspiration for the...
MOVIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

Poet’s Corner

It’s not my color. Never has been. Particularly light pink. Some people look good in pink. Pink is the favorite color of one man I know. In most of his selfies. on Facebook he’s dressed and accessorized, head to toe, fingertips to. earlobes, all in pink. But pink...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Interment and memorial for Barbara and Ursula Prada

Please join the Prada family and friends to say goodbye to Ursula Prada. People are welcome to attend either or both of these events. Internment will be held at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 am. The family will hold a memorial open house at the Prada home, 134 Katama Road, from 1 to 4 pm the same day.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Preserving an era

“This is an account of one citizen’s attempt to engage his government during a particularly troubled time of our national life …1965 to 1974.” So begins a remarkable, community-built book that’s part memoir, part history, part tribute to that “one citizen,” Milton Mazer, who moved from New York to West Tisbury in 1961 with his wife, Virginia, and their two young children, Ruth and Mark. Milton, as he was known around West Tisbury, was 50. The first psychiatrist to practice on the Island, he set up shop in Edgartown, where he opened the Mental Health Clinic, the precursor to what we now know as M.V. Community Services. The book is called “David’s Slingshot — Antiwar Letters from an Island Doctor.”
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Haunted tour, fashion show, and ESP

As I (finally) sit down to write this week’s column, I’ve got butterflies in my belly! Baby girl child is sitting in an airport in New York, heading to Europe for two months. I realize that chronologically speaking, she is not a baby girl, but it feels like I put my baby on a big plane to head into the big wide world. I’m terribly excited for her, but I’m sure going to miss that sweet face around these parts, and honestly, if I could, I’d wrap her in bubble wrap and keep her by my side always. But as a girl who became a responsible adult far too soon, and never sowed my wild oats, I’m booting her out the door at the same time I’m holding onto her tight as can be. And I’ve just defined most parents’ experiences as our kids grow up, haven’t I?
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Blade runner

While Spokémon has not yet gone back to clearing trash from local bike paths, he and I came across a new circular saw blade on the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven path yesterday. If it’s yours, please reply with a description. If it goes unclaimed, we will put it to good use.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Births

Katharine Joy Leaird of West Tisbury announces the birth of a daughter, Joy Tamara Leaird, on Sept. 26, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Joy weighed 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces. Maya Pearl Scheffer-Lew Isabelle Lew and Jeremy Scheffer of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Maya Pearl Scheffer-Lew, on...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs fall 5k

Get together with other Island runners and walkers and take part in the Oak Bluffs fall 5k run and 1-mile fun run on Sunday, Oct. 9, starting at 9 am. This race is certified and timed, with the route looping around East Chop and Washington Park. Cost of entry is $30 for the full race, and $15 for the fun run. Proceeds from the event benefit the Oak Bluffs School’s 8th grade class. Go to bit.ly/OBfall5k or email jholenko@mvyps.org to sign up.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island fall fashion show

Runway models will be strutting their stuff at the Edgartown library on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 5 pm, for the Vineyard’s fall fashion show with Conrado, Kenworthy, and Rooey Knots. Celebrate the cool weather and get a peek at the latest essential Island styles for this season. Angela Sison of Conrado Studio, Randi Sylvia of Kenworthy Design, and Gareth Brown of Rooey Knots will debut their most recent works. Catch the most chic new looks made by local designers as models walk the runway in the program room of the library. Registration is required. The program is funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing beaches in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are absolutely gorgeous and you can easily enjoy your time here, no matter who you are traveling with.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Martha’s Vineyard makes wish a reality

I’m writing in response to the article “Finn’s fish wish comes true” (Sept. 19). On behalf of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, we want to thank not only those mentioned in the article who helped grant Finn’s wish, but the entire community of Martha’s Vineyard for coming together to support Finn and his family.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!

Support your community by enjoying an evening of crafts, vendors and more!(Photo by Any Lane) (EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) You're invited to an evening of crafts, local vendors, and fun! The Harvest Vendor/Craft Fair is held annually to support the East Bridgewater Christmas Parade, making this a fun community festivity that will continue to give back to the community all year long.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
Seacoast Current

This Waterfront Massachusetts Hotel Must Be Amazing, Because It Topped 2 Separate Rankings

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'll be honest, there are so many stunning hotels along the gorgeous coastline, incredible vacay areas, and energetic cities of our beautiful country. I mean, you have the Ritz Carlton and the Four Seasons, just to name a couple of the well-known, elegantly luxurious names, not to mention boutique hotel gorgeousness.
CHATHAM, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA

Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
HANOVER, MA
nbcboston.com

This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M

The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
BOSTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

The M.V. Coastal Conference to return

The Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Conference is returning “after a longer than expected hiatus” on Monday, Oct. 24. The event is set to take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center from 9 am to 5:30 pm. The conference is hosted by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, The Trustees of Reservations, Barnstable County, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and Woods Hole Sea Grant.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

