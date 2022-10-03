Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter receives large donation for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) received a large donation from Petco Love and PetSmart Charities. Both charities donated $25,000 each in disaster relief funds for a donation of $50,000 going to the animal shelter. The donation will help KRRAS care for the hundreds of...
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. Emergency Management, state to provide heaters to flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For any Breathitt Countians impacted by the flood that are in need of portable heaters this fall and winter, Breathitt County Emergency Management is looking to help. Breathitt County Emergency Management is currently compiling a list of people who have no source of heat or...
wymt.com
Members of the Millstone community hope to build back stronger
MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - McCray Lane in the Millstone community looks a lot different than before the flood. The damage was so substantial to the community that some people had to tear down their homes. Dean McBee and his wife were able to salvage their home but still can’t live...
wymt.com
Recovery still continues in Breathitt County after deadly flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a long two months or so for Betty Noble of Lost Creek, but she said she is so grateful. “It’s been such a blessing to have all the people that came in and tried to help,” she said. The late...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
Johnson City Press
Kitchen of Hope in need of volunteers to feed Jesus' sheep
KINGSPORT — It’s called the Kitchen of Hope. Hope stands for Helping Other People Eat. Those “other people” are the homeless and low-income citizens of Kingsport. For 23 years, the Kitchen of Hope has fed them six days a week. Today, it needs your help to continue its mission.
wymt.com
AppalRed hosts distaster relief clinic for FEMA appeal assistance
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - AppalRed Legal Aid held a disaster relief clinic on Wednesday. Attorneys were onsite at CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg helping flood victims with FEMA appeals. Whitney Bailey, staff attorney at AppalRed, said she understands how overwhelming it has been for families to receive denials during this time.
wymt.com
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are coming “Together for the Mountains” next week, as a new summit hopes to celebrate faith and fellowship with folks from across the region. The Together for the Mountains Summit, hosted by Jared and Bethany Arnett from New Beginnings Fellowship...
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
WSAZ
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School
Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
wymt.com
EKY WWII veteran turns 106
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
wymt.com
Floyd County Crisis Fund raises more than $100k after deadly Allen shooting
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months after the deadly Allen shooting shook Floyd County, a community effort to help the impacted families has raised more than $100,000. After the deaths of Prestonsburg Police officers Jacob Chaffins and Ralph Frasure, sheriff’s deputy William Petry, and K-9 deputy Drago, the community rallied together to help the families of their fallen heroes.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police to participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ event
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 10 will participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ Wednesday morning. The event allows community members and law enforcement officials to come together to talk about community issues and learn more about each other. “The event is designed...
wymt.com
‘The world was her stage’: Eastern Kentucky stages celebrate Loretta Lynn
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With the death of Loretta Lynn hitting the country world hard, some of the stages she hit during her massive career are remembering the country queen and everything she brought to their venues. The Van Lear superstar bloomed into a country music sensation, but never forgot...
Johnson City Press
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
Johnson City Press
Mad Greek keeps its customers happy
KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in not just Greek, but Italian and even American cuisine.
wymt.com
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
