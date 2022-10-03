ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

Members of the Millstone community hope to build back stronger

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - McCray Lane in the Millstone community looks a lot different than before the flood. The damage was so substantial to the community that some people had to tear down their homes. Dean McBee and his wife were able to salvage their home but still can’t live...
MILLSTONE, KY
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Kitchen of Hope in need of volunteers to feed Jesus' sheep

KINGSPORT — It’s called the Kitchen of Hope. Hope stands for Helping Other People Eat. Those “other people” are the homeless and low-income citizens of Kingsport. For 23 years, the Kitchen of Hope has fed them six days a week. Today, it needs your help to continue its mission.
KINGSPORT, TN
AppalRed hosts distaster relief clinic for FEMA appeal assistance

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - AppalRed Legal Aid held a disaster relief clinic on Wednesday. Attorneys were onsite at CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg helping flood victims with FEMA appeals. Whitney Bailey, staff attorney at AppalRed, said she understands how overwhelming it has been for families to receive denials during this time.
WHITESBURG, KY
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School

Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
HURLEY, VA
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY
Floyd County Crisis Fund raises more than $100k after deadly Allen shooting

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months after the deadly Allen shooting shook Floyd County, a community effort to help the impacted families has raised more than $100,000. After the deaths of Prestonsburg Police officers Jacob Chaffins and Ralph Frasure, sheriff’s deputy William Petry, and K-9 deputy Drago, the community rallied together to help the families of their fallen heroes.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night

The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Mad Greek keeps its customers happy

KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in not just Greek, but Italian and even American cuisine.
KINGSPORT, TN
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

