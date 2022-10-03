ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DeSoto Times Today

Southaven road paving begins

Nice fall-like weather has allowed Southaven to get a jump on street paving. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city’s paving contractor has already started milling Tchulahoma Road and should have the overlay done as early as next week. “The weather has been fantastic for paving streets,” Musselwhite informed the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

First West Nile virus death reported in Mississippi in five years

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the state’s first West Nile virus death in five years. The death was reported in Panola County. Two West Nile virus deaths were reported in the state in 2017. So far, there have been six West Nile virus cases reported in Mississippi […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Engineering Professor Evaluates Traffic Signal Effectiveness

A University of Mississippi civil engineer is expanding his research on what could be the next generation of U.S. intersection design. At the heart of Amir Mehara Molan’s study is the three-phase traffic signal. A traffic phase is defined as the green, change and clearance intervals in a cycle assigned to specified movements of traffic. A cycle is the total time to complete one sequence of signals for all movements at an intersection.
OXFORD, MS
South Reporter

Marshall County loses great servant

District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Missing man last seen in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-Investigators need your help to find a missing man last seen in Tupelo. Anthony Ross Powell has been missing since August 3rd. The last time he was seen was near the Barnes Crossing Mall area. He also frequents the cross-town area of Tupelo. Powell is 5’6″, 115 pounds...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November

For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
BOONEVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Considers Ban on LED Rope Lights Around Stores

The Oxford Board of Aldermen is considering an ordinance amendment that would disallow commercial businesses from using rope lighting around their buildings. The Board heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance change on Tuesday during their regular meeting. Rope lighting, also known as fiber-optic cable lighting, is made up...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Blues Festival Highlights Local, Regional Talent

When office hours are over, some professors don’t hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs Oct. 6-8 at Harrison’s near the Oxford Square. Headlining...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Campbell Clinic Opens New Location in Olive Branch

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics recently opened its newest location at 6760 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, further bolstering its position as the largest orthopaedic practice in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi region. With locations in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis, Arlington, Southaven and, now, Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic is...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wcbi.com

Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS

