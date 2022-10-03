Read full article on original website
Large grass and brush fires in North Mississippi pointing to dry conditions, rising fire danger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As weather conditions start to shift, the Lafayette County Fire Department has reported multiple grass and brush fires due to dry weather. Over the weekend LCFD responded to more than three large grass fires, according to their Twitter. The fire department has been working to put out each fire as quick as possible.
DeSoto Times Today
Southaven road paving begins
Nice fall-like weather has allowed Southaven to get a jump on street paving. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the city’s paving contractor has already started milling Tchulahoma Road and should have the overlay done as early as next week. “The weather has been fantastic for paving streets,” Musselwhite informed the...
wtva.com
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
First West Nile virus death reported in Mississippi in five years
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the state’s first West Nile virus death in five years. The death was reported in Panola County. Two West Nile virus deaths were reported in the state in 2017. So far, there have been six West Nile virus cases reported in Mississippi […]
hottytoddy.com
UM Engineering Professor Evaluates Traffic Signal Effectiveness
A University of Mississippi civil engineer is expanding his research on what could be the next generation of U.S. intersection design. At the heart of Amir Mehara Molan’s study is the three-phase traffic signal. A traffic phase is defined as the green, change and clearance intervals in a cycle assigned to specified movements of traffic. A cycle is the total time to complete one sequence of signals for all movements at an intersection.
Man banished from county — for second time — after pleading guilty to stalking Mississippi mayor
Matthew Reardon has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Reardon, who had been charged with stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, pleaded guilty on Friday in Circuit Court. As part of his sentence, Reardon was banished from Lafayette County for five years and ordered to be on unsupervised...
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
panolian.com
Heating costs expected to soar – B’ville board told to warn customers bills will be higher
Batesville homes and businesses that rely on natural gas can expect to see the cost of staying warm this winter to double, and possibly more, city board members learned last week. In a special called meeting Thursday at City Hall, officials heard from Howard Randolph, who has brokered and managed...
wcbi.com
Missing man last seen in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-Investigators need your help to find a missing man last seen in Tupelo. Anthony Ross Powell has been missing since August 3rd. The last time he was seen was near the Barnes Crossing Mall area. He also frequents the cross-town area of Tupelo. Powell is 5’6″, 115 pounds...
School bus driver dies after crash in Mississippi, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 77-year-old man is dead after a school bus with 12 students onboard crashed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The crash happened in Marshall County on Taska Road on Thursday, September 29 around 3:20 p.m., the MHP said. Eddie Dixon, 77,...
hottytoddy.com
First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November
For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
wtva.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Considers Ban on LED Rope Lights Around Stores
The Oxford Board of Aldermen is considering an ordinance amendment that would disallow commercial businesses from using rope lighting around their buildings. The Board heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance change on Tuesday during their regular meeting. Rope lighting, also known as fiber-optic cable lighting, is made up...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Blues Festival Highlights Local, Regional Talent
When office hours are over, some professors don’t hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs Oct. 6-8 at Harrison’s near the Oxford Square. Headlining...
Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
actionnews5.com
Marshall Co. bus driver succumbs to injuries following crash, MHP says
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirmed on Tuesday that the beloved Marshall County school bus driver who was involved in a crash on Thursday has died. The driver, Eddie Dixon, was airlifted Thursday afternoon after a bus filled with children crashed along Taska Road and...
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
DeSoto Times Today
Campbell Clinic Opens New Location in Olive Branch
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics recently opened its newest location at 6760 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, further bolstering its position as the largest orthopaedic practice in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi region. With locations in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis, Arlington, Southaven and, now, Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic is...
wcbi.com
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
