A University of Mississippi civil engineer is expanding his research on what could be the next generation of U.S. intersection design. At the heart of Amir Mehara Molan’s study is the three-phase traffic signal. A traffic phase is defined as the green, change and clearance intervals in a cycle assigned to specified movements of traffic. A cycle is the total time to complete one sequence of signals for all movements at an intersection.

OXFORD, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO