Idaho State

Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls

I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Win ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ on Digital Now

Watch Superman's loyal canine companion 'Krypto' as he joins with other super-powered pets to defeat evil in Metropolis and save the Justice League. Get the movie on digital by entering below. Did You Know These 15 Big Movies Were Shot in the State of Idaho?. Idaho has everything a filmmaker...
IDAHO STATE
6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted

Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
IDAHO STATE
In a Matter of Weeks Ugly Sweaters Will Consume Idaho

Do we give them points for creativity, or shudder when faced with the garishness? Ugly Christmas sweater season will soon be with us. I bring this up because I once owned one. It was a gift from my dad, and he didn’t appear to see the gag. He found this big oversized sweater, bought it, and then gave it to me at Christmas. The thing is, I wore it and I wore it a lot. It was heavy and very warm. At the time, I lived in a part of the country known for bitter winters.
IDAHO STATE
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?

Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
IDAHO STATE
Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA

I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
60 Years Ago This Week Idaho TV’s Discovered a New Show

A lot can happen in 60 years! One of the greatest fish out of water stories of all time turned 60 this week. On September 26th, 1962, the Beverly Hillbillies debuted on CBS-TV. A lot of critics weren’t impressed, but the American public adopted the Clampetts. The show ran for a decade and was still successful when network brass canceled its rural comedies in what was called a purge. The 1970s brought edgier shows along the lines of All in the Family and M*A*S*H to American homes.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
The Solution to Idaho Wildfires is Old Fashioned Common Sense

When the last tree burns, then where will the northern spotted owl call home? The question was raised by Jim Petersen, founder of the Evergreen Foundation. Writing in the latest edition of Range, Petersen argues forest management has reached a dead-end. A very charred one. He explained that for every tree logged, there are 26 dead trees in our western forests. Dead lumber is tinder for our yearly wildfire Armageddon. To borrow from a related cliché, radical environmentalists can't see the forest through the trees. The writer also explains, due to the drought, the water content in living trees is lower than in kiln-dried wood.
IDAHO STATE
Twin Falls, ID
