The Haunted House The Is On The Verge Of Torture, Would Idahoans Survive?
This haunted attraction has been in the news for several years because of the intensity surrounding it and the legality of it. Would Idahoans be able to beat this insane haunted attraction called the McKamey Manor?. The McKamey Manor. If you survive 8 hours in the haunted attraction, you win...
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
Win ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ on Digital Now
Watch Superman's loyal canine companion 'Krypto' as he joins with other super-powered pets to defeat evil in Metropolis and save the Justice League. Get the movie on digital by entering below. Did You Know These 15 Big Movies Were Shot in the State of Idaho?. Idaho has everything a filmmaker...
KTVB
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted
Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
15 Totally Strange Roadside Attractions You’ll Find in Idaho
Surveys show that on average, Americans spend 23 hours on summer road trips each year. Fun and somewhat bizarre roadside attractions like these are a fun way to break up unplanned potty breaks and little passengers screaming “Are we there yet?”. They also provide some incentive for grown-up passengers...
In a Matter of Weeks Ugly Sweaters Will Consume Idaho
Do we give them points for creativity, or shudder when faced with the garishness? Ugly Christmas sweater season will soon be with us. I bring this up because I once owned one. It was a gift from my dad, and he didn’t appear to see the gag. He found this big oversized sweater, bought it, and then gave it to me at Christmas. The thing is, I wore it and I wore it a lot. It was heavy and very warm. At the time, I lived in a part of the country known for bitter winters.
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?
Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
This Tranquil Idaho Lake Is Hiding a Surprising Number of Haunting Shipwrecks
While Idaho, more specifically Lewiston, is home to the farthest inland seaport on the west coast, most people view the state as totally landlocked. That’s why our state is one of the last places you’d expect to find dozens of Titanic-esque shipwrecks. Last February, we had the pleasure...
Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA
I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
Idaho Judge Drops Cannibalism Charge, And It’s Gnawing At Me
For those in southern Idaho that don't pay close attention to what's going on up north, there's a bizarre ongoing murder case that involves an alleged, self-confessed cannibal, who just had a charge involving consuming the flesh of another thrown out for lack of evidence. How many Idahoans have heard...
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
60 Years Ago This Week Idaho TV’s Discovered a New Show
A lot can happen in 60 years! One of the greatest fish out of water stories of all time turned 60 this week. On September 26th, 1962, the Beverly Hillbillies debuted on CBS-TV. A lot of critics weren’t impressed, but the American public adopted the Clampetts. The show ran for a decade and was still successful when network brass canceled its rural comedies in what was called a purge. The 1970s brought edgier shows along the lines of All in the Family and M*A*S*H to American homes.
Halloween in Idaho and the Fentanyl Threat
I'm not sure if I would let my daughter go trick-or-treating today in the traditional sense. She'll soon be 30, and I remember a time when it was a joy to see her in costume and excited. At the very same time, I worried about her safety. People say the...
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
Chronicle
Yellowstone, Petrified Watermelon, Rock Art: These 15,000-Year-Old Rocks Tell Idaho’s Past
As Nichole Schwend weaves through the basalt rocks that litter Celebration Park, she points to faint engravings on the dark desert rocks and asks visitors what they see. One carving near the Celebration Park Visitor’s Center looks like a circle with two rectangles on top of it. Schwend, director...
The Solution to Idaho Wildfires is Old Fashioned Common Sense
When the last tree burns, then where will the northern spotted owl call home? The question was raised by Jim Petersen, founder of the Evergreen Foundation. Writing in the latest edition of Range, Petersen argues forest management has reached a dead-end. A very charred one. He explained that for every tree logged, there are 26 dead trees in our western forests. Dead lumber is tinder for our yearly wildfire Armageddon. To borrow from a related cliché, radical environmentalists can't see the forest through the trees. The writer also explains, due to the drought, the water content in living trees is lower than in kiln-dried wood.
WATCH: Idaho Dog Hates Vacuums More Than All Others
Most dogs absolutely hate vacuum cleaners. I had an English bulldog that would lose her mind every time the vacuum fired up, but I can't say I remember her ever sicking the thing. Vacuum cleaners and dogs go together about as well as Boise State and Nevada. I'm not sure...
A Complete List Of All Magic Valley Spooky And Fall Favorites
Fall is a super busy time around the Magic Valley. There is so much to do and so many attractions. We have decided to try and compile them all into one big list so you can plan out everything accordingly. Magic Valley Corn Maze And Haunted Forest. The Magic Valley...
