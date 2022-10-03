ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
ARUNDEL, ME
B98.5

(CANCELLED) Amber Alert Issued For Two Maine Children Ages 6 And 8

According to Maine State Police, this alert has been CANCELLED as of 4:52 pm on 10-4-2022. The mother is in custody and the children are safe. According to NECN, an Amber alert was issued on Monday for two children from the state of Maine. The alert tells us that Aleeah Patrock, age 8, and her brother Vincent Patrock, age 6, were taken from a house in Saco, Maine on Monday.
SACO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
wabi.tv

Statewide AMBER alert canceled: children safe, mother in custody

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine’s Department of Health and...
SACO, ME
wgan.com

Shots fired in Portland following car crash

Police in Portland are investigating a car accident and shooting that happened on Grant Street on Sunday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., police responded to Grant Street near Deering Avenue for a report of a disturbance and a car crash, followed by the sound of gunshots. The owner of the...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Maine Medical Center
ocscanner.news

AMBER ALERT: TWO YOUNG CHILDREN MISSING FROM MAINE MAY HAVE BEEN IN NEWARK RECENTLY – PHOTOS IN STORY

Police are searching for two children Aleeah Patrock 8 and Vincent Patrock 6 from Saco Maine. They were taken by their mother, Alexandra Victor age 27, from their home in Saco Maine, on Monday. They are believed to be traveling in a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 with Maine breast cancer awareness license plate number LULOU. If seen, please contact local authorities immediately.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a person following a robbery at a bank Monday morning. Authorities were called to the M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. When officers arrived, the robber already left the area on foot. Officials describe the suspect as...
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park

PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NEWS CENTER Maine

Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park

LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers learn more about life and death planning

FREEPORT, Maine — The aging process can bring up a lot of questions for Mainers across the state. It's well-known Maine has the oldest population in the country, so there's an emphasis on helping older people in Vacationland. Maine Senior Guide began hosting Successful Aging expos about 10 years...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver

A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Threat closes Maine high school

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough High School was closed Tuesday due to what police called a "serious threat of safety." School officials called it a precaution, but said all after school activities were also canceled. Scarborough Police told WMTW that the threat was received Monday night and was isolated to...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Students are helping Maine businesses, municipalities stay ahead of cyber threats

AUGUSTA, Maine — Cybersecurity attacks continue to rise in Maine, but an effort is underway to better protect businesses and municipalities from these types of threats. Currently, six state partners across the state are working with the Maine Cyber Range. These partners include L.L. Bean, the cities of Bath and Presque Isle, the Greater Augusta Utility District, Kennebec Savings Bank, and Piscataquis County.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy