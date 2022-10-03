Read full article on original website
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
NECN
Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine
Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children
In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
(CANCELLED) Amber Alert Issued For Two Maine Children Ages 6 And 8
According to Maine State Police, this alert has been CANCELLED as of 4:52 pm on 10-4-2022. The mother is in custody and the children are safe. According to NECN, an Amber alert was issued on Monday for two children from the state of Maine. The alert tells us that Aleeah Patrock, age 8, and her brother Vincent Patrock, age 6, were taken from a house in Saco, Maine on Monday.
wabi.tv
Statewide AMBER alert canceled: children safe, mother in custody
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine’s Department of Health and...
WMTW
Relatives eager for answers weeks after man’s death in Cumberland County Jail
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The number of deaths inside Maine's jails and prisons in 2022 already exceeds any other year within the past decade, according to data from a decarcerationadvocacy group. Weeks after the death of a Wells man inside the Cumberland County Jail, his longtime partner and co-parent is...
wgan.com
Shots fired in Portland following car crash
Police in Portland are investigating a car accident and shooting that happened on Grant Street on Sunday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., police responded to Grant Street near Deering Avenue for a report of a disturbance and a car crash, followed by the sound of gunshots. The owner of the...
WMTW
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
ocscanner.news
AMBER ALERT: TWO YOUNG CHILDREN MISSING FROM MAINE MAY HAVE BEEN IN NEWARK RECENTLY – PHOTOS IN STORY
Police are searching for two children Aleeah Patrock 8 and Vincent Patrock 6 from Saco Maine. They were taken by their mother, Alexandra Victor age 27, from their home in Saco Maine, on Monday. They are believed to be traveling in a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 with Maine breast cancer awareness license plate number LULOU. If seen, please contact local authorities immediately.
WMTW
Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a person following a robbery at a bank Monday morning. Authorities were called to the M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. When officers arrived, the robber already left the area on foot. Officials describe the suspect as...
Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park
PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
WMTW
Airsoft gun confinscated after falling from Lewiston student's bag
LEWISTON, Maine — An airsoft gun was confiscated after it fell out of a student’s bag in Lewiston on Monday morning. Officials say the student was getting off a bus when an airsoft gun fell out of his bag and onto the ground. The driver of the bus...
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
Mainers learn more about life and death planning
FREEPORT, Maine — The aging process can bring up a lot of questions for Mainers across the state. It's well-known Maine has the oldest population in the country, so there's an emphasis on helping older people in Vacationland. Maine Senior Guide began hosting Successful Aging expos about 10 years...
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
WMTW
Threat closes Maine high school
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough High School was closed Tuesday due to what police called a "serious threat of safety." School officials called it a precaution, but said all after school activities were also canceled. Scarborough Police told WMTW that the threat was received Monday night and was isolated to...
Mobile Stand Down events to help Maine's homeless veterans
ELLSWORTH, Maine — For the third year in a row, the Mobile Homeless Veterans' Mobile Stand Downs are back. The Stand Downs are events that provide homeless vets access to housing, winter clothes, non-perishable food, and housing opportunities. “There is a great need to not only identify veterans who...
WMTW
Homeless campsites cleared in Portland's Deering Oaks under “emphasis area” designation
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is cracking down on unauthorized campsites in Deering Oaks Park. On Tuesday, heavy machinery was brought in to remove tents, clothing, boxes, and other items from the park which is long known as a gathering place for the housing insecure. The action...
Maine Things To Do | VFW Comedy Show, NAMIWalks Maine, Swine & Stein Brewfest
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 9. Where: Portland Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859. The Maine Outdoor Film Festival at the Beach at Sugarloaf. Where: Sugarloaf. When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9. Paula Cole. Where:...
Students are helping Maine businesses, municipalities stay ahead of cyber threats
AUGUSTA, Maine — Cybersecurity attacks continue to rise in Maine, but an effort is underway to better protect businesses and municipalities from these types of threats. Currently, six state partners across the state are working with the Maine Cyber Range. These partners include L.L. Bean, the cities of Bath and Presque Isle, the Greater Augusta Utility District, Kennebec Savings Bank, and Piscataquis County.
