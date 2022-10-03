ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Long Beach Poly, Girls’ Volleyball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 6

St. Anthony at Saint Joseph (6 p.m.) All matches scheduled to start between 5-5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, CA
Lakewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Bond
foxla.com

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach State#Volleyball#Naples Rib Company#Cabrillo#Moore League#Lakewood Volleyball Lakew
Let's Eat LA

Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?

See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants

With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
SEAL BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

Five Halloween experiences ranked from spooky to petrifying

The horror festivities ring in the month of October with frightening events that will haunt us until the end of the month. These spine-tingling experiences extend from Los Angeles to Fullerton. Here are five Halloween experiences and attractions ranked from mildly scary to extreme terror. Advance at your own discretion.
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
citywatchla.com

Socialists Rising in Los Angeles

Five out of the nine candidates on the ballot for city office to earn the DSA’s endorsement have either won outright (garnering more than 50 percent of the vote) or advanced to the general election with leads over their rivals. The results reveal the expanding political might of L.A.’s socialist Left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Altadena man charged with manslaughter, DUI for wrong-way crash

A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
TUSTIN, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes

LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy