No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: How to watch, follow high school football's biggest game of the year
For the 12th time since 2000, the top two teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings square off as No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) battles No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) Friday at the Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco and Mater Dei have been involved...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Long Beach Poly, Girls’ Volleyball
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Long Beach Poly, Girls' Volleyball
Girls’ Volleyball: Millikan Sweeps Long Beach Poly In Third-Place Battle
Girls' Volleyball: Millikan Sweeps Long Beach Poly In Third-Place Battle
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 6
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls' Volleyball, Week 6

St. Anthony at Saint Joseph (6 p.m.) All matches scheduled to start between 5-5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
Long Beach Poly AD Rob Shock Wins CIF-SS Champion For Character Award
Long Beach Poly AD Rob Shock Wins CIF-SS Champion For Character Award
Top-Ranked 2024 Recruit Addisen Fisher Commits to UCLA Softball
Extra Inning Softball's No. 1 prospect in the country is headed to Westwood, with the pitcher set to join the Bruins next season.
Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'
Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III visited USC on Saturday for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State. And he walked away impressed. "I feel like they are back," McDonald III told SBLive Sports. "I feel like all of the recruits were impressed. There was a lot of ...
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Elijah Paige, massive bluechip offensive tackle prospect, commits to USC Trojans
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) offensive tackle Elijah Paige announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last month, the writing was on the way. It seemed the massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle was destined to become a USC Trojan. A flurry of recruiting industry ...
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
foxla.com
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?
See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants
With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
dailytitan.com
Five Halloween experiences ranked from spooky to petrifying
The horror festivities ring in the month of October with frightening events that will haunt us until the end of the month. These spine-tingling experiences extend from Los Angeles to Fullerton. Here are five Halloween experiences and attractions ranked from mildly scary to extreme terror. Advance at your own discretion.
Police arrest guardian of boy found in Huntington Beach
Officers found the boy in the area of Beach Blvd. and Yorktown Ave. He is believed to be between 10 and 13 years old and unable to communicate.
citywatchla.com
Socialists Rising in Los Angeles
Five out of the nine candidates on the ballot for city office to earn the DSA’s endorsement have either won outright (garnering more than 50 percent of the vote) or advanced to the general election with leads over their rivals. The results reveal the expanding political might of L.A.’s socialist Left.
foxla.com
Inglewood rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown, family says
LOS ANGELES - Inglewood rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, and the gunman remains on the loose. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire. Police said they believe Half Ounce - whose legal name...
Altadena man charged with manslaughter, DUI for wrong-way crash
A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
foxla.com
LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
