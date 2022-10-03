ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FBI Columbia Office working with law enforcement after false shooting incidents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The FBI Columbia Office announced they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners after several false shooting incidents that occurred earlier today in SC schools. Officials say there have been other similar incidents country-wide. They urge individuals to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
WATCH: Richland Two Superintendent speaks after school shooting hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Baron R. Davis spoke with WIS Wednesday evening after a school shooting hoax at Blythewood High School. Wednesday morning the school was sent into lockdown after reports of a school shooting. Law enforcement responded and the school was locked down while it was investigated. It...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Columbia, SC
Blythewood H.S. switches to E-Learning Thursday following ‘active shooter’ hoax

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Two School District announces plans to make a change in their schedule following threats made to several schools across the state including Blythewood High. School administrators say students, parents as well as employees have gone above and beyond while to go through some terrifying moments following calls reporting shots fired at the facility Wednesday. While the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the calls claiming there was an active shooter at the school were false, officials with Blythewood tell ABC Columbia News it was an “extremely stressful situation” that may have led to trauma and a need for counseling for many of their students and staff.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Lower Richland H.S. arrested

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) – A student from Lower Richland High School is behind bars after investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says he brought a stolen loaded gun on school property. According to authorities, the 17 year old, who is not being identified because he is a minor had the firearm in the truck of his car.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Update: Blythewood High School lockdown lifted after hoax phone call

Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) was on scene at Blythewood High School Wednesday morning after receiving a report that a gunshot was fired. RCSD determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. According to RCSD, deputies secured the school and evaluated the...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
RCSD: gunshot reported at Blythewood HS a Hoax

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland School Dist. 2 says as report of a shot fired at Blythwood HS Wednesday was a hoax. In a statement a district official says, “This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots had been fired on the Blythewood High School campus. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded immediately. The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the building. RCSD has determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. There is no evidence of any gunfire or injuries at the school.”
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Public Safety
Family seeks answers for missing Aiken County mother

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - A man accused of kidnapping a Wagener woman now sits behind bars without bond. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Tony Berry on September 29. Berry is accused of kidnapping Krystal Anderson. Authorities believe Anderson was with Berry when she disappeared from her home on Seivern Road. Her family reported her missing on August 23. Despite an arrest, Anderson has not yet been found.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
1 suspect arrested after shooting incident in Saluda County

RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was arrested after a shooting incident in Saluda County. Jimmie Maurice Merritt is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. On Sunday, The Ridge Spring Police Department and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

