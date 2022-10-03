Read full article on original website
FBI Columbia Office working with law enforcement after false shooting incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The FBI Columbia Office announced they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners after several false shooting incidents that occurred earlier today in SC schools. Officials say there have been other similar incidents country-wide. They urge individuals to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement...
Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
WATCH: Richland Two Superintendent speaks after school shooting hoax
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Baron R. Davis spoke with WIS Wednesday evening after a school shooting hoax at Blythewood High School. Wednesday morning the school was sent into lockdown after reports of a school shooting. Law enforcement responded and the school was locked down while it was investigated. It...
Richland One student charged with bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands high school student school has been charged with bringing a loaded gun on school property, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say administrators at Lower Richland High School were made aware that a student had a weapon in his vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Students sent into panic after shooting hoax prompts lockdowns across SC schools
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) -- A social media challenge prompted lockdowns and evacuations at 18 elementary, middle, and high schools across South Carolina after unknown callers claimed there was an active shooter on school grounds. The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to Blythewood High School on Oct. 5 with roughly 150...
Blythewood H.S. switches to E-Learning Thursday following ‘active shooter’ hoax
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Two School District announces plans to make a change in their schedule following threats made to several schools across the state including Blythewood High. School administrators say students, parents as well as employees have gone above and beyond while to go through some terrifying moments following calls reporting shots fired at the facility Wednesday. While the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the calls claiming there was an active shooter at the school were false, officials with Blythewood tell ABC Columbia News it was an “extremely stressful situation” that may have led to trauma and a need for counseling for many of their students and staff.
GMC Thursday Headlines: Law enforcement responds to multiple false shooting calls & Blythewood High moves to e-learning
Thursday headlines: Law enforcement responds to multiple false active shooter calls at schools across the state. Blythewood High School moves to e-learning due to the false calls.
Teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Lower Richland H.S. arrested
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) – A student from Lower Richland High School is behind bars after investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says he brought a stolen loaded gun on school property. According to authorities, the 17 year old, who is not being identified because he is a minor had the firearm in the truck of his car.
Update: Blythewood High School lockdown lifted after hoax phone call
Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) was on scene at Blythewood High School Wednesday morning after receiving a report that a gunshot was fired. RCSD determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. According to RCSD, deputies secured the school and evaluated the...
RCSD: gunshot reported at Blythewood HS a Hoax
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland School Dist. 2 says as report of a shot fired at Blythwood HS Wednesday was a hoax. In a statement a district official says, “This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots had been fired on the Blythewood High School campus. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded immediately. The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the building. RCSD has determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. There is no evidence of any gunfire or injuries at the school.”
Richland deputy ordered to take anger-management classes after courthouse altercation
COLUMBIA — A longtime Richland deputy who was briefly suspended after an altercation at a county courthouse has been reassigned and ordered to take anger-management classes, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 21, a man in the Pontiac Magistrate courtroom for a civil case became “loud”...
Viral social media hoax affects Newberry Middle School, sheriff says
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Middle School was another victim of the TikTok hoax Wednesday morning when schools across South Carolina began receiving calls of active shooters on campus. According to the report from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, while deputies were responding to the call at Newberry Middle School,...
