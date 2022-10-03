Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
u.today
1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) And Cardano (ADA) Holders Flock To The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale Launch
Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular cryptocurrency in the market. However, in the second week of September, BTC experienced a massive surprise sell-off which caused the price to go below the $20,000 mark. It harmed the market, causing most coins to drop prices as well. Another crypto coin, Cardano (ADA),...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move
The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Sees Bullish Opening, Can BTC Reclaim $20,000 Region?
The Bitcoin price has been able to hold its ground over the weekend, and it’s hinting at a potential bullish week for the nascent asset class. The cryptocurrency has been stuck in a tight range for the past month, unable to reclaim and flip the area north of $20,000 back to support.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Hits Seven-Year High, Flashing 2015 and 2019 Bottom Signal: Quant Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) is flashing a metric reminiscent of previous bear-market bottoms, according to Ki Young Ju, the chief executive of on-chain insights firm CryptoQuant. Ju notes on Twitter that BTC’s accumulation level has reached a seven-year high. “Over 6-month-old Bitcoins now take 74% of the realized cap. It was...
NEWSBTC
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally
Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
What Does Puell Multiple Say About Current Bitcoin Bear?
Puell multiple is an indicator that has historically given hints about previous Bitcoin cycles, here’s what it says about the current bear market. Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Been Going Up During The Last Couple Of Months. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, miners are currently raking in...
The Reason Behind Ethereum’s Decline? ETH Miners Dump 17,000 ETH in A Week
ETH miners have dumped 17,000 ETH in the last seven days, which could be attributed to ETH’s decline. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,330, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto analysts have weighed in on potential causes of Ethereum’s Downward trend, and the mass dumping by...
NEWSBTC
Ren Protocol Breaks Out, Is This Be A Relief Bounce?
REN price could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. REN looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of REN breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming an descending triangle. Ren Protocol (REN)...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?
Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
NEWSBTC
Short Relief Bounce For Altcoins? If Crypto Marketcap Can Do This
Cryptocurrency market capitalization could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment for the altcoins. Cryptocurrency market capitalization looks strong on both low and high timeframes. Cryptocurrency market capitalization prepares for a breakout on the daily timeframe after...
NEWSBTC
XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?
The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes. At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49...
NEWSBTC
Cosmos Looks Promising As Price Rally, Can Price Breach $14?
ATOM price breaks downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. ATOM looks strong on the low timeframe. The price of ATOM breaks and holds above 8 and 20 EMA. Cosmos (ATOM) showed so much strength as price trends for days, with many becoming interested...
NEWSBTC
Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?
Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
Crypto Payments On Twitter Under Elon Musk Could Soon Be A Reality: Crypto Rand Investment Group
Crypto Rand Investment Group shares a list of potential changes that Musk could integrate after Twitter’s acquisition. The group shared that Elon Musk could also incorporate a crypto payment feature on Twitter in a bid to transform the microblogging social network. The crypto market is ablaze with new assumptions...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Seeing Lots Of Development Activity – But Why Is DOT Stuck In The Cellar?
As a result of the new cooperation by Polkadot with the KILT Protocol, the company’s development efforts have been on the rise. The latter announced via its official Twitter account that the protocol is currently functioning as a Polkadot interface. The fact that KILT originally operated as a chain...
NEWSBTC
Exponential Moving Average (EMA): How To Ride Massive Trends
Trading the crypto market can be tough and requires more than buying and selling crypto assets; if you aim to become a successful investor and trader in this field, this requires skills, patience, and psychology to stay ahead of the game. Investors and traders are always looking for ways to stay profitable in crypto by adopting different trading strategies, using indicators, oscillators, and chart patterns to have an edge and remain profitable in a bullish and bearish market. Studies have shown that the crypto market ranges by over 70%, while the remaining percentage allows traders to spot trending opportunities. Let us discuss the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), one of the widely used indicators by traders and investors to remain profitable and ride massive trends in the crypto market.
