Stocks

u.today

1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move

The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Sees Bullish Opening, Can BTC Reclaim $20,000 Region?

The Bitcoin price has been able to hold its ground over the weekend, and it’s hinting at a potential bullish week for the nascent asset class. The cryptocurrency has been stuck in a tight range for the past month, unable to reclaim and flip the area north of $20,000 back to support.
NEWSBTC

Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon

The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally

Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC

What Does Puell Multiple Say About Current Bitcoin Bear?

Puell multiple is an indicator that has historically given hints about previous Bitcoin cycles, here’s what it says about the current bear market. Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Been Going Up During The Last Couple Of Months. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, miners are currently raking in...
NEWSBTC

Ren Protocol Breaks Out, Is This Be A Relief Bounce?

REN price could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. REN looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of REN breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming an descending triangle. Ren Protocol (REN)...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?

Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
NEWSBTC

Short Relief Bounce For Altcoins? If Crypto Marketcap Can Do This

Cryptocurrency market capitalization could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment for the altcoins. Cryptocurrency market capitalization looks strong on both low and high timeframes. Cryptocurrency market capitalization prepares for a breakout on the daily timeframe after...
NEWSBTC

XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?

The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes. At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49...
NEWSBTC

Cosmos Looks Promising As Price Rally, Can Price Breach $14?

ATOM price breaks downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. ATOM looks strong on the low timeframe. The price of ATOM breaks and holds above 8 and 20 EMA. Cosmos (ATOM) showed so much strength as price trends for days, with many becoming interested...
NEWSBTC

Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?

Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
NEWSBTC

Exponential Moving Average (EMA): How To Ride Massive Trends

Trading the crypto market can be tough and requires more than buying and selling crypto assets; if you aim to become a successful investor and trader in this field, this requires skills, patience, and psychology to stay ahead of the game. Investors and traders are always looking for ways to stay profitable in crypto by adopting different trading strategies, using indicators, oscillators, and chart patterns to have an edge and remain profitable in a bullish and bearish market. Studies have shown that the crypto market ranges by over 70%, while the remaining percentage allows traders to spot trending opportunities. Let us discuss the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), one of the widely used indicators by traders and investors to remain profitable and ride massive trends in the crypto market.
