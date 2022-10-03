ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Elderly Florida woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs

By Christopher Lugo
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Ten people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant.

Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property.

Vehicle rolls over, 1 transported by Lifeflight, another by EMS: Crestview Fire

Edwina Jackson, 53, of Shalimar was charged with having a public nuisance residence, elderly neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OCSO investigators said Jackson and Joseph Downing, 62, were caretakers of an elderly woman who was living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, which include being exposed to the frequent use of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the home. According to deputies, she had no bed and stayed in a chair all day.

Downing’s charges include operating a public nuisance residence, elderly neglect, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and corruption by threat of a public servant.

According to deputies, a woman who was living on the property in an RV, Alisha Dean, 32, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charles Morrison, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Another resident, Doug Spence, was served a warrant for failure to register as a sexual offender.

Four others at the property, Billy Cook, Eldon Cuchens, Greg Murphy and Jered Smith face a charge of resisting an officer without violence, according to deputies. Matthew Strunk was charged with felony violation of probation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Some of the individuals were sleeping outside in cars that had been cut in half. Deputies said inside the roach-infested home, there was no running water and no working bathroom.

Comments / 14

Susan Ventre
2d ago

Hopefully all these mentally ill people will have a roof over their heads and meals. Keep locked up as long as possible. The elderly women needs placement and I’m sure does not have money to pay for it. There are cases like this in every county. Elderly living in squalor, neglected by family or having no family. Every county needs a senior living center that takes indigent. Facilities for those needing full medical care who are poverty placement. Also regional psychiatric long term hospitals.

Reply
4
Mandi Sheffield
2d ago

sad that those elderly people had to live like that. the younger ones should be ashamed of themselves

Reply(4)
8
Eldorado McMurtry
3d ago

Okaloosa County.....but interestingly, who would never think any of those people in those photos were involved in drugs???

Reply
5
