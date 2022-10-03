ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
Kiplinger

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
INTERNET
BHG

The Best Deals Under $25 to Snap Up Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

The time for early Black Friday deals is now thanks to Amazon's upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, which is set for October 11 and October 12. While we're still a week away, Amazon has already dropped some new deals featuring amazing discount prices in just about every department, from kitchen to fashion. If you didn't have the opportunity to explore Prime Day deals in July, here's your second chance to do some early holiday shopping and save big.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

You might think you are crazy if you are seeing holiday items at a retailer already. Don't worry you aren’t crazy. Retailers have jumped over Halloween right into the holiday season. After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cadrene Heslop

Plan For Walmart Hirings In 2022

Many sweeping changes have occurred at Walmart this year. The company has even laid off employees. But for Christmas preparations, the company wants to give 40,000 people cash through jobs.
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall

Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
RETAIL
Los Angeles Times

A second Prime sale shows Amazon is nervous about the economy too

Holiday bargain shopping is starting extra early this year. And that could be good news for shoppers, even if it signals slightly worrisome things for the economy. E-commerce giant Amazon announced plans Monday for “a new two-day global shopping event” exclusive to members of its Prime loyalty program. Dubbed Prime Early Access Sale, the promotion is similar to Prime Day, the annual sale held in July to generate a bonanza of orders and new subscribers.
BUSINESS
