The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KTRE
Lindale Eagles fly into Red Zone Top 10
EAST Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw little change after week 6. The top nine teams remain unchanged with Lindale being added to the list. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 5-0 | Last game: Idle week 6| Next game vs Forney) Longview...
KTRE
Kilgore coach says players’ love for each other is team’s strength
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Head Coach Clint Fuller says his players’ love for each other is the team’s strength. “In most of my experiences, teams who love and admire their teammates and coaches and the community have the most success,” Fuller said. Fuller also said in...
Winnsboro prepares for unbeaten showdown with Mount Vernon
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Winnsboro Red Raiders have been rolling this season, sitting at 6-0 and enjoying the fruits of their labor. They call themselves the “Rugged Red” crediting their dedication to the weight room for their success. “We spend a lot of time in here all summer long, before school, after and during […]
KTRE
Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy has plans to honor teachers Thursday night before the game kicks off. They’re doing so because it will be World Teachers’ Day. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition.
SPCA of East Texas: Hawkeye
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas brought Hawkeye to East Texas Live on Wednesday. This Austrian Shepard and lab retriever mix puppy is looking for his forever home. He is going to weigh about 50 pounds and will be a great family dog. For more information visit SPCAEASTTX.com.
Tyler, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tyler, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rockwall-Heath High School football team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on October 05, 2022, 15:25:00.
KTRE
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Wiley College has announced the death of their head women’s basketball coach, Tiffany Jackson. Jackson was 37. “Coach Jackson became a valued member of the Wildcat family the day she stepped on campus,” said Bruce Peifer, Associate Vice President of Athletics. “She greatly impacted the lives of our young ladies. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”
KTRE
Loretta Lynn’s ties to East Texas include friendship with Neal McCoy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing spread, we took a dive into the “country queen’s” ties to East Texas. Among them: a friendship with Jacksonville native and Longview resident Neal McCoy. “She was just so sweet,” McCoy said on East Texas...
KLTV
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
Where to watch the 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s the time of the year again when the Texas Rose Festival Parade will make its way through Tyler! Thousands of people line the streets near the Rose Garden to watch the parade, but what should you do if you’re not able to attend the parade? The Texas Rose Festival Parade […]
KLTV
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTRE
UT Tyler Mental Health Awareness walk leads to tips, resources for struggling East Texans
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 6 hours ago.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at the 2400 block of E. Cotton Street when a pedestrian in a motorized [..]
Two-vehicle crash leads to one dead in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police officers are working a two-vehicle fatality crash in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Pkwy that is blocking all lanes of travel in this area. Officials say to use an alternative route around this area.
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KLTV
One killed in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man was killed in a crash near Palestine Sunday morning. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, of Lindale, died at the crash scene on US-84 one mile west of Palestine. DPS reports Ramirez was driving a Nissan Sentra east on US-84 on the wrong side of...
