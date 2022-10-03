ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

KTRE

Lindale Eagles fly into Red Zone Top 10

EAST Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw little change after week 6. The top nine teams remain unchanged with Lindale being added to the list. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 5-0 | Last game: Idle week 6| Next game vs Forney) Longview...
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Winnsboro prepares for unbeaten showdown with Mount Vernon

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Winnsboro Red Raiders have been rolling this season, sitting at 6-0 and enjoying the fruits of their labor. They call themselves the “Rugged Red” crediting their dedication to the weight room for their success. “We spend a lot of time in here all summer long, before school, after and during […]
WINNSBORO, TX
KTRE

Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy has plans to honor teachers Thursday night before the game kicks off. They’re doing so because it will be World Teachers’ Day. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas: Hawkeye

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas brought Hawkeye to East Texas Live on Wednesday. This Austrian Shepard and lab retriever mix puppy is looking for his forever home. He is going to weigh about 50 pounds and will be a great family dog. For more information visit SPCAEASTTX.com.
TYLER, TX
High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rockwall-Heath High School football team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on October 05, 2022, 15:25:00.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Wiley College has announced the death of their head women’s basketball coach, Tiffany Jackson. Jackson was 37. “Coach Jackson became a valued member of the Wildcat family the day she stepped on campus,” said Bruce Peifer, Associate Vice President of Athletics. “She greatly impacted the lives of our young ladies. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Where to watch the 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s the time of the year again when the Texas Rose Festival Parade will make its way through Tyler! Thousands of people line the streets near the Rose Garden to watch the parade, but what should you do if you’re not able to attend the parade? The Texas Rose Festival Parade […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash

An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
COMMERCE, TX
CBS19

Two-vehicle crash leads to one dead in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police officers are working a two-vehicle fatality crash in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Pkwy that is blocking all lanes of travel in this area. Officials say to use an alternative route around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

One killed in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man was killed in a crash near Palestine Sunday morning. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, of Lindale, died at the crash scene on US-84 one mile west of Palestine. DPS reports Ramirez was driving a Nissan Sentra east on US-84 on the wrong side of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

