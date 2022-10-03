Read full article on original website
Related
One airlifted after lunchtime shooting in Statesboro
Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers responded to investigate reports of a shooting incident a little after noon on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The shooting occurred at Stadium Walk apartments on Lanier Drive across the street from Paulson Stadium. When SPD officers arrived on the scene they discovered one female on...
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse. According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in Toombs County. The authorities detected a crash through a smartphone app, Life 360, but could not reach the person by phone.
wtoc.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulloch County Deputy interrupts burglary in progress
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) interrupted a burglary in progress Monday morning. According to BCSO, deputies responded to the Pine Inn Mobile Home near Register, Ga for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies canvassed the area based on a description of the crime given […]
71-Year-Old Linda Joy Malone Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Long County (Long County, GA)
On Saturday night, Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash in Long County. The crash occurred on Arnall Driver near Godfrey Road SE. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Fatal crash kills 2 in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say. On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, […]
WJCL
Toombs County Sheriff's Office: 2 people dead following crash
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Update:A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 17-year-old victim's family. You can access it by clicking here. Initial report: Two people are dead following a crash in Toombs County. At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Toombs County Sheriff's Office said 911 Dispatch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Plane makes emergency landing on Telfair County highway
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A plane has made an emergency landing on a highway in Telfair County. Initial reports from the scene show a twin-engine plane landed along Highway 280 in Milan before coming to a rest just off the roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the plane is a Piper Pa-30. The pilot, Jimmy Ray, reported engine issues around 1:40 p.m. Ray was the only person on board.
Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ludowici home
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their Ludowici home last week in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, was found dead along with his wife, Sashya Cato inside their home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Investigators in Long […]
Coroner: Authorities investigate death in Wilcox State Prison
MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday. Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison. She would not say if there was any visible trauma or...
douglasnow.com
Alleged intoxicated suspect escapes traffic stop, rams police car, and flees on foot
Jimmy Andre Crumbry, a convicted felon who has served several stints in prison, is now facing an aggravated assault charge against a police officer after he allegedly rammed into her patrol car as he was fleeing a traffic stop. The officer also reported having witnessed Crumby "waving a gun around" when he exited the vehicle, causing her to leave the scene and request backup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Electric vehicle charging stations could soon be found in three different locations in Vidalia. Ronnie A. Dixon City Park is right in the heart of downtown. Because of this, City Manager Nick Overstreet says they chose this location as one of the three places where the charging stations will be installed.
WYFF4.com
Georgia Southern student accused of molesting teen in dorm room after meeting her online, police say
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars accused of molesting a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat, according to a police report. The report says Georgia Southern University police found the 13-year-old in a dorm in Freedom's Landing on Lanier Drive on Sept. 26.
$10,000 reward offered for information about the death of Kasara Brown and her unborn baby
FITZGERALD — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a woman and her unborn baby in her Fitzgerald home. The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and...
claxtonenterprise.com
Evans County sells old tobacco warehouse for nearly $1 million
The Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) have accepted a nearly $1 million bid for property housing a historic warehouse located at 18 South Claxton Avenue in Claxton. To read the full article, including the identity of the purchaser and his plans for the property, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.
douglasnow.com
Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly choking female
Glenn Cooper, 45, was recently arrested on an aggravated assault charge after he was accused of choking a female for not doing as he said sooner. According to the officer, the victim had several red marks on her throat. However, Cooper denied the assault, claiming "his hands happened to be up" after she jumped on him.
I-95 maintenance service, contract and customer service line has begun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Interstate 95 comprehensive maintenance services began today with a direct customer service phone line, the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced. Georgia DOT awarded Jorgensen the 3-year agreement, which includes but is not limited to routine maintenance, minor repairs and traffic incident response for the entire 112 miles of […]
'Hundreds, if not thousands, that are still suffering': Dublin organization pays tribute to domestic violence victims
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin organization held a candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month Tuesday. The group Women in Need of God's Shelter, or WINGS, took the time to remember victims, pay tribute to survivors, and raise awareness. Music, poetry, and candlelight filled the streets of...
WJCL
Georgia Southern issues warning to students following on-campus armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's Office of Public Safety sent out a warning to students on Saturday after someone was robbed on campus. The armed robbery happened at around 8:15 p.m. on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard, according to GSU. GSU said the witness told officers he...
Comments / 0