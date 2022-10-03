The Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) have accepted a nearly $1 million bid for property housing a historic warehouse located at 18 South Claxton Avenue in Claxton. To read the full article, including the identity of the purchaser and his plans for the property, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

EVANS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO