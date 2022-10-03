ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

One airlifted after lunchtime shooting in Statesboro

Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers responded to investigate reports of a shooting incident a little after noon on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The shooting occurred at Stadium Walk apartments on Lanier Drive across the street from Paulson Stadium. When SPD officers arrived on the scene they discovered one female on...
STATESBORO, GA
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse. According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.
LONG COUNTY, GA
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
STATESBORO, GA
Bulloch County Deputy interrupts burglary in progress

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) interrupted a burglary in progress Monday morning. According to BCSO, deputies responded to the Pine Inn Mobile Home near Register, Ga for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies canvassed the area based on a description of the crime given […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Fatal crash kills 2 in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say. On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Toombs County Sheriff's Office: 2 people dead following crash

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Update:A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 17-year-old victim's family. You can access it by clicking here. Initial report: Two people are dead following a crash in Toombs County. At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Toombs County Sheriff's Office said 911 Dispatch...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Plane makes emergency landing on Telfair County highway

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A plane has made an emergency landing on a highway in Telfair County. Initial reports from the scene show a twin-engine plane landed along Highway 280 in Milan before coming to a rest just off the roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the plane is a Piper Pa-30. The pilot, Jimmy Ray, reported engine issues around 1:40 p.m. Ray was the only person on board.
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA
Alleged intoxicated suspect escapes traffic stop, rams police car, and flees on foot

Jimmy Andre Crumbry, a convicted felon who has served several stints in prison, is now facing an aggravated assault charge against a police officer after he allegedly rammed into her patrol car as he was fleeing a traffic stop. The officer also reported having witnessed Crumby "waving a gun around" when he exited the vehicle, causing her to leave the scene and request backup.
DOUGLAS, GA
Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Electric vehicle charging stations could soon be found in three different locations in Vidalia. Ronnie A. Dixon City Park is right in the heart of downtown. Because of this, City Manager Nick Overstreet says they chose this location as one of the three places where the charging stations will be installed.
VIDALIA, GA
Evans County sells old tobacco warehouse for nearly $1 million

The Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) have accepted a nearly $1 million bid for property housing a historic warehouse located at 18 South Claxton Avenue in Claxton. To read the full article, including the identity of the purchaser and his plans for the property, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly choking female

Glenn Cooper, 45, was recently arrested on an aggravated assault charge after he was accused of choking a female for not doing as he said sooner. According to the officer, the victim had several red marks on her throat. However, Cooper denied the assault, claiming "his hands happened to be up" after she jumped on him.
DOUGLAS, GA
I-95 maintenance service, contract and customer service line has begun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Interstate 95 comprehensive maintenance services began today with a direct customer service phone line, the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced. Georgia DOT awarded Jorgensen the 3-year agreement, which includes but is not limited to routine maintenance, minor repairs and traffic incident response for the entire 112 miles of […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

